You are here

  • Home
  • Fire breaks out in UAE’s Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack
War in Iran
War in Iran

Fire breaks out in UAE’s Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack

Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. (REUTERS)
Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vxza4

Updated 17 March 2026
Reuters
Follow

Fire breaks out in UAE’s Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack

Fire breaks out in UAE’s Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack
  • Civil defense crews were ‌working to bring the ⁠fire ⁠under control, the media office said in a statement
Updated 17 March 2026
Reuters
Follow

DUBAI: A fire broke ​out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in ‌the United ‌Arab ​Emirates ‌following ⁠a ​drone attack, the ⁠emirate’s media office said on ⁠Tuesday citing authorities, ‌adding ‌that ​no ‌injuries ‌had been reported.
Civil defense crews were ‌working to bring the ⁠fire ⁠under control, the media office said in a statement. 

 

Topics: War in Iran UAE Fujairah

Related

UAE air traffic operations return to normal
Middle-East

UAE air traffic operations return to normal

Arab countries are not part of US-Israeli war against Iran, Jordan’s king and UAE’s president say
Middle-East

Arab countries are not part of US-Israeli war against Iran, Jordan’s king and UAE’s president say

Latest updates

Ukraine apologizes after drones crash in Finland

Ukraine apologizes after drones crash in Finland

Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 in South Sudan after a dispute at a gold mine

Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 in South Sudan after a dispute at a gold mine

Iran defiant as Israel strikes Tehran and drones fired at Israel from Yemen

Iran defiant as Israel strikes Tehran and drones fired at Israel from Yemen

Spain closes airspace to US planes involved in Iran war, defense minister says

Spain closes airspace to US planes involved in Iran war, defense minister says

Ministry of Industry processes 697 chemical clearance applications in February

Ministry of Industry processes 697 chemical clearance applications in February

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.