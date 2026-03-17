Fire breaks out in UAE’s Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack

DUBAI: A fire broke ​out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in ‌the United ‌Arab ​Emirates ‌following ⁠a ​drone attack, the ⁠emirate’s media office said on ⁠Tuesday citing authorities, ‌adding ‌that ​no ‌injuries ‌had been reported.

Civil defense crews were ‌working to bring the ⁠fire ⁠under control, the media office said in a statement.