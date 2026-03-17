Fire breaks out in UAE’s Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack
Fire breaks out in UAE’s Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack/node/2636642/middle-east
Fire breaks out in UAE’s Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone attack
Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone, caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026. (REUTERS)
DUBAI: A fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates following a drone attack, the emirate’s media office said on Tuesday citing authorities, adding that no injuries had been reported.
Civil defense crews were working to bring the fire under control, the media office said in a statement.