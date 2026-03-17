Saudi Supreme Court calls on Muslims to sight Eid crescent moon

Riyadh: The Supreme Court has made an official call urging Muslims across Saudi Arabia to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal on Wednesday evening, Ramadan 29, corresponding to March 18, 2026.

In a statement, the Supreme Court encouraged everyone who observes the crescent moon, whether with the naked eye or through binoculars, to report their sighting to the nearest court and document their testimony or contact the nearest center for assistance in reaching a court.

It also encouraged those who spot the crescent moon to participate in official moon-sighting committees formed by the court across the Kingdom, emphasizing that doing so contributes to cooperation in righteousness and benefits all Muslims.

As Ramadan 2026 draws to a close, Muslims around the world are preparing for one of the most anticipated moments of the Islamic calendar, the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon that marks the beginning of Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

The sighting of the Shawwal crescent marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of the week-long Eid Al-Fitr celebration in Saudi Arabia. The Eid prayer is held the next morning, just after sunrise.

This centuries-old Islamic tradition remains a crucial part of determining the Hijri calendar, which follows the lunar cycles.