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Saudi Arabia shoots down dozens of drones over Eastern Region

Saudi Arabia shoots down dozens of drones over Eastern Region
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Updated 17 March 2026
Arab News
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Saudi Arabia shoots down dozens of drones over Eastern Region

Saudi Arabia shoots down dozens of drones over Eastern Region
Updated 17 March 2026
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's air defenses interceped and destroyed dozens of drones over the Kingdom’s Eastern Region overnight and throughout Tuesday.

Since midnight, 31 drones were shot down, the Ministry of Defense reported in seven separate posts on X.

One post at about 7am said 12 drones had been shot down "over the past hours."

The attacks come after at least 70 drones were intercepted by the Kingdom on Monday in Al-Kharj, the Eastern Province, and Riyadh Region.

The attempted strikes launched from Iran are part of a broad campaign targeting Arab Gulf countires since the conflict erupted with US and Israel strikes against Iran on February 28.

 

Topics: War in Iran

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