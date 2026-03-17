Missile shrapnel kills one in Abu Dhabi, two medics injured in Kuwait

DUBAI: One person was killed in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday by falling shrapnel from an intercepted ballistic missile as Iranian attacks continued against Arab Gulf countries.

The victim, a Pakistani national, was killed in the Baniyas area of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi media office said.

The UAE’s air defense systems engaged 10 ballistic missiles and 45 drones launched from Iran on Tuesday, the state news agency reported.

A drone attack led to a fire in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, the emirate’s media office said.

There were no injuries, and civil defense crews worked to bring the fire under control.

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Fujairah, which is located on the UAE’s Arabian Sea coast in the east, has suffered a number of attacks from Iran since the conflict started.

Early on Tuesday, the UAE closed the country’s airspace ‌for a short period after the defense ministry said it was responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said it was an “exceptional precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews and safeguarding the UAE’s territory amid rapidly evolving regional security developments.”

Air navigation returned to normal following the “stabilization of the situation,” the authority said.

Aviation was also disrupted on Monday after a drone strike led to a fuel tank fire at Dubai International Airport.

Saudi Arabia continued to intercept and destroy dozens of drones over the Kingdom’s Eastern Region overnight and throughout Tuesday.

Since just after midnight, 31 drones were shot down, the Ministry of Defense reported in seven separate posts on X.

Two medical staff were injured when shrapnel fell on an emergency medical center in Kuwait, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Kuwait's interior ministry said on Monday evening that 14 Kuwaitis and two Lebanese nationals linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah had been arrested over a “sabotage plot.”

The group “aimed to destabilize the country's security and recruit individuals to join the terrorist organization,” the ministry said.

In Qatar, falling debris from an intercepted missile led to a fire in an industrial area on Tuesday, with no reports of injuries.

The defense ministry said the armed forces intercepted a missile attack targeting the country.

*With AFP