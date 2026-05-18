Qatar real estate transactions climb to $566m in April

RIYADH: Qatar’s real estate transaction value climbed to 2.06 billion Qatari riyals ($566.4 million) in April, driven by a sharp increase in trading activity across key municipalities, official data showed.

A total of 516 real estate transactions were registered during the month, according to the Ministry of Justice’s monthly real estate bulletin.

The number of traded properties rose 128 percent, while transaction values increased 168 percent and traded areas expanded 185 percent compared with the previous month, the Qatar News Agency reported.

The strong April performance in Qatar was echoed across the Gulf with Dubai recording 68.56 billion Emirati dirhams ($18.67 billion) in real estate transactions over the month, while Saudi Arabia saw commercial real estate prices rise 3.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2026.

This all came despite heightened regional uncertainty linked to the ongoing Iran war, which has weighed on investor sentiment and financial markets in parts of the region

“Real estate trading data during April indicates that the real estate sector continues its steady and strong growth in various investment and commercial fields, thus continuing the active trading movement that the sector has witnessed recently, especially with the issuance of new laws and decisions,” the QNA report stated.

Doha, Al Rayyan and Al Daayen municipalities recorded the highest trading values during April, according to the real estate market index.

Doha led with 735.2 million riyals in deals, followed by Al Rayyan at 512.8 million riyals and Al Daayen at 498.2 million riyals.

By traded area, Al Rayyan led activity with 41 percent of total traded space during the month, followed by Doha at 22 percent and Al Daayen at 15 percent.

Doha also led in the number of properties sold, accounting for 28 percent of total transactions in April, followed closely by Al Rayyan at 27 percent and Al Daayen at 18 percent.

Al Wakrah represented 12 percent of total deals, Umm Salal 10 percent, Al Khor and Al Thakhira 4 percent, and Al Shamal 1 percent.

Average prices per square foot during April ranged between 516 riyals and 790 riyals in Doha, 371 riyals and 429 riyals in Al Rayyan, and 406 riyals and 807 riyals in Al Daayen.

The report showed that the 10 highest-value properties sold during April included five properties in Al Daayen, four in Doha and one property in Al Rayyan.

Mortgage activity also increased during the month, with 312 mortgage transactions valued at a combined 7.62 billion riyals.