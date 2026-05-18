Iran World Cup squad lands in south Turkiye for training

ANTALYA, Turkiye: Iran’s football team arrived in Turkiye on Monday for a training camp and to complete visa applications ahead of the 2026 World Cup, AFP correspondents said.

The 22 players and coaching staff in the “Team Melli” delegation flew into the Turkish resort of Antalya where they could be seen leaving the airport dressed in navy blue tracksuits.

The players were to stay several weeks before heading to the global tournament that is being co-hosted by the United States, which began bombing Iran on February 28 alongside Israel, sparking war.

The team will be based in Arizona in the United States and play all three of their group matches there in spite of the war, which has been temporarily halted by a ceasefire since April 8.

But with negotiations in the doldrums, new weekend drone attacks on Gulf countries and fresh threats from US President Donald Trump have heightened fears that fighting could resume.

The team are hoping to play two friendlies in Antalya, including one against The Gambia on May 29, according to Sam Mehdizadeh, an Iranian-Canadian who heads a company that sets up friendlies for the team and is working to set up a second match.

Iran and the United States cut diplomatic ties in 1980 and the players will use their time in Turkiye to complete visa applications, head coach Amir Ghalenoei said on Saturday.

‘HANDPICKED’

Last week, Iran held a send-off ceremony for the team in Tehran’s central Enghelab Square with the players cheered by crowds of flag-waving supporters, footage on state TV showed.

But others were less enthusiastic.

Sepehr, a 19-year-old student from Tehran, said many didn’t see the team as representing the people, but as a squad “handpicked” by the authorities.

“This team... is not, for many people, representative of the Iranian people, it’s the team of the Islamic Republic, and in the minds of many, it will remain the most hated team ever,” he told a Paris-based AFP journalist by phone.

“They sold themselves and the people of Iran out for money, success and status.”

Yasaman, a 32-year-old from the northern city of Rasht, said she was conflicted about supporting the national team after anti-government protests but did not want the players “to get hurt,” so it was “a bit complicated” for fans.

She also admitted that for some Iranians, watching their team play at the global spectacle “would be a source of happiness” amid the ongoing war with the United States.

‘LET ‘EM PLAY’

Iran secured their spot at the World Cup in March 2025, but since then Washington has twice launched intensive bombing attacks on the country.

US officials have insisted Iran is welcome at the tournament, while FIFA has rejected Iranian suggestions their games be moved to co-hosts Mexico or Canada.

“Let ‘em play,” Trump said in late April.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said any problem would not be with the players but “some of the other people (they) would want to bring with them,” suggesting some may have ties to the Revolutionary Guards — branded by Washington as a terror group.

Last month, officials from Iran’s football federation abandoned a trip to the FIFA congress in Canada, saying they had been “insulted” by Canadian immigration officers.

Federation chief Mehdi Taj, who is with the delegation, is a former member of the Guards, which is also blacklisted by Canada.

FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom met with Taj and the Iranian federation in Istanbul at the weekend, describing the talks as constructive.

The squad’s US base camp will be in Tucson, Arizona.

The team, who are in Group G, kick off their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, before facing Belgium in the same city and then Egypt in Seattle.

