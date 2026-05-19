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Neymar included in Brazil’s World Cup squad after injury struggles

Neymar included in Brazil’s World Cup squad after injury struggles
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti names Santos' Neymar in his squad during the press conference ahead of the World Cup - Museu do Amanha, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 18, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 19 May 2026 01:32
Reuters
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Neymar included in Brazil’s World Cup squad after injury struggles

Neymar included in Brazil’s World Cup squad after injury struggles
  • The 34-year-old, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, comes back following a prolonged absence due to a series of injuries
Updated 19 May 2026 01:32
Reuters
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RIO DE JANEIRO: Neymar has been named in Brazil’s squad for next month’s World Cup, manager Carlo ​Ancelotti said on Monday, handing the forward a chance to return to international soccer’s biggest stage after an injury-disrupted cycle.
The 34-year-old, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, comes back following a prolonged absence due to a series of injuries that kept him out for much of the qualifying campaign, ‌as the ‌five-time champions pursue a record-extending ​sixth ‌title.
As ⁠dozens ​of journalists ⁠gathered at Rio de Janeiro’s Museum of Tomorrow for a ceremony featuring music acts and celebrity guests, all eyes were on Ancelotti’s decision on whether to include Neymar in the squad.
The 66-year-old Italian, who took over Brazil last year, had not ⁠previously called the former Barcelona and ‌Paris St. Germain player. ‌He told Reuters earlier this month ​that Neymar’s inclusion would ‌be based on fitness and form, not ‌sentiment.
“I had all the information I needed to make the best possible decision and create a list with as few errors as possible,” Ancelotti said at Monday’s ceremony.
Neymar, ‌who has 79 international goals but has not featured for Brazil since ⁠2023, has ⁠faced questions about his fitness and form following an injury-marred spell at Al Hilal and an underwhelming return to his boyhood club Santos last year.
The forward said on Sunday he was satisfied he had done all he could to prove he was fully fit and deserved a place in the squad. “Physically, I feel great. I’ve been improving with every game,” he told reporters ​after Santos’ 3-0 defeat ​by Coritiba.

Topics: 2026 World Cup Neymar Jr. Brazil

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