Netflix launches third ‘Women in Film’ program with Arab Fund for Arts and Culture

DUBAI: Netflix has partnered with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture to launch the third edition of its regional Women in Film program.

The initiative, titled “Women in Film III: Training Through Practice,” will provide training and mentorship opportunities to 35 participants from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Kuwait. The program aims to strengthen women’s representation in the regional film industry while supporting the development of a sustainable creative ecosystem.

This year’s edition introduces two specialized tracks. One is aimed at writers, directors and producers, helping participants develop and package film projects through guided mentorship. The second focuses on technical disciplines, including cinematography, editing and sound design.

Participants will take part in workshops, online mentorship sessions and a week-long in-person residency designed to help refine projects.

Pelin Mavili, director of global affairs at Netflix for the Middle East, Africa and Turkiye, said the program plays an important role in creating a more inclusive regional industry.

“Our ongoing partnership with AFAC has been instrumental in supporting both creative and technical talent, helping to strengthen the full ecosystem behind storytelling and nurture a new generation of emerging filmmakers,” she said.

Arab Fund for Arts and Culture Executive Director Rima Mismar said the initiative sets out to help Arab women tell stories on their own terms.

“Stories from the Arab world are essential to how we understand ourselves and how we are seen by others. They carry the depth, complexity, and lived realities of our region, and deserve to be told on our own terms,” she said.

Applications are open until July 17, with selected participants announced by the end of August.

Previous editions of the program included workshops in Cairo, Dubai and Jeddah, as well as visits to Netflix’s production hub in Madrid. Participants from the latest edition also premiered short films at the Red Sea International Film Festival in 2025.