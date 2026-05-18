‘Even if Gaza becomes ruins, we will still paint’: Gazan artists find hope through murals

DUBAI: With Gaza’s streets reduced to rubble and walls shattered by months of Israeli bombardment, two young Palestinian artists are turning destroyed buildings into canvases, painting murals of global figures as a message of gratitude, resistance and hope amid war.

Obay Al-Qarshli, aged 21, and 23-year-old Ahmed Al-Halabi are painting murals of global figures as messages of gratitude, resistance and hope amid war. They have been in the spotlight after they painted a tribute mural for Spanish football star Lamine Yamal on rubble in Gaza.

Through their art, they show the world that Gaza sees and is grateful for the support it is shown.

“We try to thank every person who supports Gaza and send them a message of gratitude from Gaza, so they know that we in Gaza see them, we recognize them, and we appreciate what they are doing for us,” Al-Qarshli told Arab News.

He said the project started off with a tribute piece for Brazilian activist ​​Thiago Avila, who was part of a second Global Sumud Flotilla launched from Spain on ‌April 12 ‌to try ​to ‌break ⁠Israel’s blockade of ​Gaza ⁠by delivering aid to the enclave.







Obay Al Qarshli standing next to mural of Brazlian activist Thiago Avila. (Supplied)



Avila saw the mural and shared it on his social media channels.

“We are happy that it caused global attention, people talked about it on social media. It’s something huge for us. Our message reached the whole world, that we exist, that there are artists in Gaza,” added Al-Halabi.

But painting murals is not as simple as it sounds. Gaza has been under siege since 2007 and most of it has been reduced to rubble after Israel began its military offensive in October 2023.

Supplies are very limited and hard to find, explained Al-Qarshli.

“Honestly, they’re almost completely unavailable. We have to walk long distances to reach someone who might have paint. There are only certain places we can go to. It’s very limited, and it’s extremely expensive. Something that used to cost $5 now costs $20,” he said.







Obay drawing among the rubble. (Supplied)



Not only are supplies hard to find, but there are also few intact walls left. Al-Qarshli said: “There are barely any walls left intact. Even the last mural we did was on a bombed wall. And we were standing on the rubble of a house.

“Me and Ahmed climbed up and we almost fell more than once. We insisted on doing it. It was dangerous and risky as there could have been unexploded remnants from war, but we wanted to do it even if it was hard.”

Al-Halabi added: “Even if the country is full of rubble, even if Gaza has been destroyed, we will still do our best to make an impact. Even if Gaza becomes only ruins, we will still deliver our message to the world.”

Born and raised in Gaza, Al Halabi started practicing art at a very young age after he felt envious of a cousin who would draw pictures for the family.

“Before the war I would go to the art studio, paint, express my ideas, work on paintings, and organize art exhibitions. There was an income source through art. Life was good, even though Gaza still had difficult conditions. But as artists, we were managing somehow,” he said, adding he hoped to travel the world and share his art in exhibitions and galleries.







Qarshali and Al Halabi among artists in an art center in Gaza prior to the war. (Supplied)



“We needed support, grants, artist residencies to travel and express our imagination and talk about our cause so the whole world can see that Gaza has artists,” he said.

That’s what we were working toward, but now you know the crossings are closed. The occupation has imposed restrictions on us. Travel is forbidden, the crossings are closed, and movement is restricted, even within Gaza itself. So imagine trying to leave Gaza.”

Although some of their artwork has been shared in exhibitions in Europe and the US, Al-Halabi said he was frustrated that his art travels the world while he is stuck in Gaza, unable to even obtain a passport.

“We should be there. Our work is going to be auctioned in galleries, we want to be there with our work, not just have the work travel alone. I want my art to be displayed abroad, but why can’t I stand next to it? Why can’t I explain it and show my face and emotions? Why does my work travel the world while I stay stuck in Gaza?” he said.

“As an artist, I don’t have freedom. Instead of moving forward, we have more pressure and more burden. My art gets suppressed the longer I stay here because nothing is available to help us express ourselves.”

Al-Qarshli said his work was featured in big exhibitions in Gaza and even displayed in a local museum before the conflict began in 2023.







Obay Al Qarshli art work displayed in gallery prior to the war. (Supplied)



“When the war started, all the tools and all the work I did was gone. Thirty pieces just vanished and they meant so much to me, honestly I stopped painting entirely because I was so upset about my work being destroyed,” he said.

Two years into the war, a friend encouraged him to pick up a brush again and channel his frustration and stress from the war conditions into art.

“The first piece I did after my hiatus was about displacement because it’s something people in Gaza have suffered from deeply,” said Al-Qarshli. “The average person in Gaza has been displaced five times moving around in such a small space, running away from death.”







Obay's first piece after hiatus depicting displacment in Gaza. (Supplied)



He said Gaza continued to suffer and he hoped his people could find relief soon.

“We are students and we have scholarships and university acceptances. I personally have an acceptance from a German university but I couldn’t leave, Gaza still needs support in every way,” he added.

Al-Halabi hopes to receive a scholarship to an art program abroad so he can continue developing his passion for art.







“We are students and we have scholarships and university acceptances. I personally have an acceptance from a German university but I couldn’t leave, Gaza still needs support in every way,” he added. (Supplied)



“The genocide has not stopped. It is ongoing. Violations continue. The famine continues. Even if aid enters, it’s only small quantities. Even art supplies are banned. There are young people in Gaza like us who are searching for their future, their dreams,” he said.

“Daily life here is exhausting, water, electricity, food are all limited. We walk long distances; there is no transportation. Even lighting is an issue. I need light to paint. I paint during the day, but at night there is no electricity.”