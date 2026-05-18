Pakistan condemns drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, vows ‘unwavering support’ for Kingdom

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday condemned drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its “unwavering support” for the Kingdom’s security and territorial integrity, the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

The statement came a day after Saudi ​Arabia said it had intercepted three ‌drones ‌after ​they ‌entered the Kingdom’s ​territory from Iraqi ⁠airspace, with Saudi defense ministry spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki saying the Kingdom would ‌take necessary operational measures to respond to any attempt to violate its ⁠sovereignty ⁠and security.

While ‌hostilities during the United States-Iran conflict have largely been scaled down since ‌a ceasefire came into effect on ⁠April 8, drones have been launched from Iraq toward Gulf countries. Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and other Gulf countries have issued separate statements, condemning the attacks against Saudi Arabia.

“Such attacks constitute a serious violation of Kingdom’s sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and appear to be an attempt to further undermine the regional peace and stability,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said on Monday.

“The Government and the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during this critical time, and reaffirm their full and unwavering support for the Kingdom’s security, peace and prosperity.”

Pakistan has also deployed 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets and ​an air defense system to Saudi Arabia under their mutual defense pact, ramping up military cooperation with Riyadh, Reuters reported on Monday.

The deployment, the full scale of which was reported for the first time on Monday, was confirmed by three security officials and two government sources, all of whom described it as a substantial, combat-capable force intended to support Saudi Arabia’s military if the Kingdom comes under further attack.

The attacks against Saudi Arabia followed a drone strike near the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, and the UAE has also not publicly blamed anyone. However, Iran has fired a barrage of missiles and carried out drone strikes against the UAE and other Gulf nations before it agreed to a fragile ceasefire with the US. Attacks against the UAE have continued even despite the ceasefire.

In an earlier statement on Monday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry urged all parties in the US-Iran conflict to exercise maximum restraint, fulfil their obligations under international law, and avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.

Separately on Monday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the ongoing peace efforts led by Pakistan.

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” Sharif’s office said.

“Both leaders underscored the importance of sustained international efforts to preserve the ceasefire, prevent further escalation, and restore stability across the region.”

Pakistan has acted as a key mediator between the US and Iran, and hosted the first round of talks between both sides in Islamabad last month. The talks ended without a breakthrough, but Islamabad has continued its efforts to convince the parties to end the conflict.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who arrived in Tehran last week, also held meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf on Sunday, followed by his meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday, the state-run IRNA news agency reported, as both sides discussed the resumption of US-Iran peace talks.

Iran said on Monday it had responded to a new US proposal aimed at ending the war, adding that exchanges were continuing via Pakistan despite Iranian media reports describing Washington’s demands as excessive.