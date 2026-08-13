You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi defense minister discusses military cooperation with Iraqi official

Saudi defense minister discusses military cooperation with Iraqi official

Saudi defense minister discusses military cooperation with Iraqi official
Short Url

https://arab.news/2qt56

Updated 13 August 2026 19:22
Arab News
Follow

Saudi defense minister discusses military cooperation with Iraqi official

Saudi defense minister discusses military cooperation with Iraqi official
Updated 13 August 2026 19:22
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed military and defense cooperation with the director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, First Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, on Thursday.

The two officials reviewed Saudi-Iraqi relations in the military and defense fields and discussed regional developments, Prince Khalid said in a post on X.

They also affirmed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation between the two countries in ways that serve their common interests and support regional security and stability.

“Iraq will remain a dear neighbor to us, bound to its brotherly government and people by ties of brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual support,” Prince Khalid said.

“The Kingdom will always stand with Iraq to support its security and stability, and its development and prosperity, for the benefit of Iraq and its brotherly people,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq Prince Khalid bin Salman

Related

Iraq PM aiming for legislation that limits possession of weapons to the state
Middle East

Iraq PM aiming for legislation that limits possession of weapons to the state

Latest updates

Body of Pakistani climber recovered from Broad Peak 2 weeks after avalanche killed 10

Body of Pakistani climber recovered from Broad Peak 2 weeks after avalanche killed 10

Diesel prices overtake jet fuel in Europe as global shortage widens

Diesel prices overtake jet fuel in Europe as global shortage widens

SILQ secures $100 m facility to accelerate embedded SME financing

SILQ secures $100 m facility to accelerate embedded SME financing

US judge dismisses Trump administration lawsuit alleging Harvard failed to protect Jewish students

US judge dismisses Trump administration lawsuit alleging Harvard failed to protect Jewish students

The warming climate is forcing marathons to consider changes to keep runners cool

The warming climate is forcing marathons to consider changes to keep runners cool

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.