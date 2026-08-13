Saudi defense minister discusses military cooperation with Iraqi official

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed military and defense cooperation with the director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, First Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, on Thursday.

The two officials reviewed Saudi-Iraqi relations in the military and defense fields and discussed regional developments, Prince Khalid said in a post on X.

They also affirmed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation between the two countries in ways that serve their common interests and support regional security and stability.

“Iraq will remain a dear neighbor to us, bound to its brotherly government and people by ties of brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual support,” Prince Khalid said.

“The Kingdom will always stand with Iraq to support its security and stability, and its development and prosperity, for the benefit of Iraq and its brotherly people,” he added.