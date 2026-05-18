Jordanian, Lithuanian FMs discuss cooperation, Gaza development

LONDON: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met his Lithuanian counterpart, Kestutis Budrys, during a visit to Lithuania on Monday, marking the first trip by a Jordanian foreign minister to the Baltic state.

Safadi and Budrys discussed a plan for formal political consultations in the coming months and developing cooperation across the investment, defense, education, tourism and cybersecurity sectors, according to the Petra news agency.

They also discussed expanding coordination with the EU. Lithuania is taking part in the Jordan-EU Investment Conference in Amman, which was rescheduled from April to late this year.

Safadi and Budrys discussed Israeli violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, highlighting the importance of stabilizing the Gaza Strip and removing Israeli obstacles to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid.

The Jordanian foreign minister also met Lithuanian Parliament Deputy Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen at the Seimas in Vilnius to discuss cooperation in key sectors, Petra added.