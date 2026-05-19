Pakistan joins 10 nations condemning Israeli raid on Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and nine other countries on Tuesday condemned Israel’s latest interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla in international waters, calling for the immediate release of detained activists, including a Pakistani humanitarian worker onboard.

In a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Türkiye, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Jordan, Libya, Maldives and Spain, the countries denounced Israeli assaults on the “Global Sumud Flotilla,” a civilian initiative seeking to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The statement came a day after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla near Cyprus and detained dozens of international activists, among them Pakistani activist Saad Edhi, according to Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation.

The latest operation follows another Israeli interception last month of a separate flotilla in international waters, highlighting a pattern of raids that has drawn growing international criticism and renewed debate over freedom of navigation and the legality of Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

“The Ministers recall with grave concern the Israeli interventions against previous flotillas in international waters and condemn the continuation of hostile acts targeting civilian vessels and humanitarian activists,” the joint statement said.

“Such assaults, including attacks against the vessels and the arbitrary detention of activists, constitute blatant violations of international law and international humanitarian law,” it added.

All 10 countries expressed “serious concern” over the safety of the civilian participants and urged the immediate release of all detained activists.

Saad Edhi, grandson of late Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and part of Pakistan’s largest charity network, had joined the flotilla carrying humanitarian supplies including medicines, dry food and baby formula intended for civilians in Gaza.

The joint statement said Israel’s repeated attacks against peaceful humanitarian missions reflected “continued disregard for international law and freedom of navigation,” and urged the international community to ensure accountability.

Meanwhile, Israel has defended such interceptions as necessary to enforce its naval blockade on Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the latest raid was aimed at “neutralizing a malicious plan designed to break the isolation we have imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza,” according to remarks released by his office.

Since the start of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza in October 2023, international aid agencies and rights groups have repeatedly warned of catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian enclave.