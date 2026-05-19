You are here

  • Home
  • Hattan Alsaif set for professional debut in main event at PFL MENA in Jeddah

Hattan Alsaif set for professional debut in main event at PFL MENA in Jeddah

Hattan Alsaif set for professional debut in main event at PFL MENA in Jeddah
Saudi's Hattan Alsaif will make her professional debut against Algeria's Dania Ouhachi in the Main Event at PFL MENA in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5m2xd

Updated 19 May 2026 14:10
Arab News
Follow

Hattan Alsaif set for professional debut in main event at PFL MENA in Jeddah

Hattan Alsaif set for professional debut in main event at PFL MENA in Jeddah
  • Undefeated Saudi star Malik Basahel returns in flyweight showcase bout
  • Alsaif faces Algeria’s Dania Ouhachi as PFL MENA featherweight and welterweight tournaments continue
Updated 19 May 2026 14:10
Arab News
Follow

JEDDAH: The Professional Fighters League has announced the card for its upcoming PFL MENA event on Friday, June 19, live from the King Abdullah Sports City Indoor Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The card will feature tournament matchups in the featherweight and welterweight divisions alongside showcase bouts highlighting some of the region’s fastest-rising talent.

Headlining the event, Saudi Arabia’s Hattan Alsaif (4-0 amateur) will make her highly anticipated professional debut in a 49.8 kg catchweight bout against Algeria’s Dania Ouhachi (1-1).

Alsaif is one of the Middle East’s most recognizable MMA prospects because of her explosive performances.

Saudi flyweight Malik Basahel (3-0) returns to action against Morocco’s Imad El-Azami (1-0) in a flyweight showcase bout. Basahel has finished all three of his professional victories under the PFL MENA banner.

In addition, Morocco’s Rachid El-Hazoume (15-4) faces Egypt’s Ahmed Tarek (7-1) in a featherweight tournament bout, while Algeria’s Elias “Smile” Boudegzdame (20-9) takes on Iraq’s Hussein “Buffalo” Salem (12-6) in another key matchup in the same division.

At welterweight, Morocco’s Badreddine “Dreamchaser” Diani (10-4) meets Egypt’s Yousef “El-Abrawy” Adel (7-0), Palestine’s Omar “187” Hussein (11-7) faces Egypt’s Ahmed “The Egyptian Eagle” Darwish (3-1), and Morocco’s Wissame Akhmouch (7-2) takes on Algeria’s Abdelkrim Zouad (7-2).

Additional fights will be announced soon, the organizers said.

Topics: Jeddah PFL

Latest updates

Qatar says US-Iran negotiations need ‘more time’

Qatar says US-Iran negotiations need ‘more time’

Israeli far-right minister Smotrich says ICC prosecutor seeks his arrest

Iran army warns will ‘open new fronts’ against US if attacks resume

Iran army warns will ‘open new fronts’ against US if attacks resume

Islamic Ministry shows innovations at Doha book fair

Islamic Ministry shows innovations at Doha book fair

Environment Ministry advises proper Udhiyah health checks

Environment Ministry advises proper Udhiyah health checks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.