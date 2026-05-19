Hattan Alsaif set for professional debut in main event at PFL MENA in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Professional Fighters League has announced the card for its upcoming PFL MENA event on Friday, June 19, live from the King Abdullah Sports City Indoor Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The card will feature tournament matchups in the featherweight and welterweight divisions alongside showcase bouts highlighting some of the region’s fastest-rising talent.

Headlining the event, Saudi Arabia’s Hattan Alsaif (4-0 amateur) will make her highly anticipated professional debut in a 49.8 kg catchweight bout against Algeria’s Dania Ouhachi (1-1).

Alsaif is one of the Middle East’s most recognizable MMA prospects because of her explosive performances.

Saudi flyweight Malik Basahel (3-0) returns to action against Morocco’s Imad El-Azami (1-0) in a flyweight showcase bout. Basahel has finished all three of his professional victories under the PFL MENA banner.

In addition, Morocco’s Rachid El-Hazoume (15-4) faces Egypt’s Ahmed Tarek (7-1) in a featherweight tournament bout, while Algeria’s Elias “Smile” Boudegzdame (20-9) takes on Iraq’s Hussein “Buffalo” Salem (12-6) in another key matchup in the same division.

At welterweight, Morocco’s Badreddine “Dreamchaser” Diani (10-4) meets Egypt’s Yousef “El-Abrawy” Adel (7-0), Palestine’s Omar “187” Hussein (11-7) faces Egypt’s Ahmed “The Egyptian Eagle” Darwish (3-1), and Morocco’s Wissame Akhmouch (7-2) takes on Algeria’s Abdelkrim Zouad (7-2).

Additional fights will be announced soon, the organizers said.