Two dead, 11 injured as rains lash northwestern Pakistan

PESHAWAR: At least two people were killed while 11 were wounded in northwestern Pakistan, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) said on Tuesday, as overnight rains and strong winds lashed the province.

The PDMA said heavy rains took place in several districts across the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Monday night, triggering the collapse of walls and roofs of houses.

“So far, two people have died and 11 others have been injured due to the collapse of house walls caused by strong winds and rain,” the report said.

The deceased include one man and a woman, while the injured include six men, three women and two children, the report added.

The deaths and injuries occurred in various districts of the province, including Battagram, Mardan, Shangla, Swat, Torghar and Upper Dir, the PDMA said.

The authority said PDMA, district authorities and other institutions are on alert and remain in close coordination with one another.

“The current spell of rain and strong winds is expected to continue intermittently until May 23,” the report said.

Scientists have linked recent heavy rains and floods in Pakistan to climate change. Despite contributing less than 1 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan has reported 6,000 deaths from the last major four floods that took place in the country over the years, according to Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik.

Torrential rains and excess water released by Indian dams during the last monsoon season killed over 1,000 people in Pakistan and displaced millions. Most of the deaths and injuries took place in KP and Punjab provinces.