Croatia’s president refuses to approve new Israeli ambassador

ZAGREB: Croatia will not sign off on the appointment of a new Israeli ambassador because of the policies of Israel’s current government, President Zoran Milanovic said Monday.

Milanovic, a vocal critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, said the proposed ambassador “has not received, nor will receive” his approval.

Nissan Amdur, named in November to replace the current ambassador, is expected to arrive in Croatia at the end of May as charge d’affaires, a post that does not require presidential approval, the Times of Israel reported earlier on Monday.

“Granting or withholding approval for proposed ambassadors is the sovereign right of the Republic of Croatia,” the Croatian president said in a written statement.

He also accused Israel of “breaking the unwritten rule” by publicly naming the nominee before approval had been granted.

The left-wing president is at odds with Croatia’s conservative government, which has taken a more pro-Israel stance and strongly condemned the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war.

Although he has limited political powers, the president is responsible for confirming ambassadorial appointments.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since the October 2023 attack has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry whose figures are considered reliable by the UN.

Despite an October ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as Israeli strikes continue, with both the military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce.