Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla causes outrage, sparks protests

DUBAI: Israel’s navy intercepted an activist flotilla in international waters off Cyprus on Monday, halting the latest attempt to challenge a naval blockade of Gaza.

More than 50 vessels departed from the port of Marmaris, Turkiye, last week in what the organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla described as the final leg of their planned journey to Gaza’s shores.

At least 31 boats were intercepted in the operation by Monday evening, according to Global Sumud Flotilla’s tracker.

Protesters gathered in Greece outside the foreign ministry building in Athens in solidarity with the activists on board who include Greek nationals.

Meanwhile in Italy, a nationwide strike to protest treatment policies and in support of Palestinians in Gaza took place on Monday.

A nationwide general strike took place in Italy on Monday in protest against rearmament policies and in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Under the slogan of “We block everything”, the strike was organized after a call from civil society group Unione Sindacale di Base.

Demonstrations were held in multiple cities, including Rome, where protesters gathered at Piazza Cinquecento.

In a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Türkiye, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Jordan, Libya, Maldives and Spain, the countries denounced Israeli assaults on the “Global Sumud Flotilla,” a civilian initiative seeking to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The Ministers recall with grave concern the Israeli interventions against previous flotillas in international waters and condemn the continuation of hostile acts targeting civilian vessels and humanitarian activists,” the joint statement said.