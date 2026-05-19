You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli settlers vandalize scores of Palestinian gravestones in West Bank

Israeli settlers vandalize scores of Palestinian gravestones in West Bank

Israeli settlers vandalize scores of Palestinian gravestones in West Bank
Hebrew graffiti is daubed on the wall of the home of the Palestinian Ghnimat family, allegedly sprayed by Jewish settlers from the nearby Bat Ein settlement, in the village of Surif, near the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Hebron. (Files/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pphnq

Updated 19 May 2026 17:06
Arab News
Follow

Israeli settlers vandalize scores of Palestinian gravestones in West Bank

Israeli settlers vandalize scores of Palestinian gravestones in West Bank
  • Some of the gravestones date back to people who died during the British Mandate for Palestine, which spanned between 1920 and 1948
Updated 19 May 2026 17:06
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank vandalized and destroyed several gravestones in the Palestinian villages of Kisan and Rashaydeh, east of Bethlehem, on Tuesday.

Some of the gravestones date back to people who died during the British Mandate for Palestine, which spanned between 1920 and 1948, while others belong to individuals killed by Israeli forces, according to Wafa news agency.

Settlers attempted to prevent the residents of Rashaydeh from burying a child in the Kisan and Rashaydeh cemetery early on Tuesday before vandalizing several gravestones, according to Wafa.

The cemetery, shared by both villages, is located about 3 km away and contains over 2,000 graves, three water wells, and a designated prayer area.

All settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law. Excluding East Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in 1967, about 500,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, alongside about 3 million Palestinians.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued a confidential arrest warrant for Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s far-right finance minister and prominent settler leader, on suspicion of forced displacement of Palestinians as a crime against humanity.

Topics: Israel Palestinians Occupied West Bank

Related

Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla causes outrage, sparks protests
Middle-East

Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla causes outrage, sparks protests

Latest updates

US urges citizens to not travel to DRC, S. Sudan, Uganda over Ebola risk

US urges citizens to not travel to DRC, S. Sudan, Uganda over Ebola risk

Saudi Arabia launches ‘Hajj Without Luggage’ service for pilgrims

New service allows pilgrims to ship luggage directly from their home countries to accommodations in the Kingdom.

’I saw bad stuff’, says 9-year-old who huddled in closet during California mosque attack

’I saw bad stuff’, says 9-year-old who huddled in closet during California mosque attack

International Museum Day turns Red Sea galleries into an interactive journey

International Museum Day turns Red Sea galleries into an interactive journey

Indonesia, Malaysia demand release of Gaza-bound flotilla activists detained by Israel 

A screengrab from CCTV footage shows activists aboard a flotilla boat with their hands in the air.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.