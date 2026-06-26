Saudi Arabia calls for collective security in region at Mediterranean-Gulf Summit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has called for a more inclusive approach and collective security in the region during the Gulf-Mediterranean Summit in Rome this week.

Representing the Kingdom at the summit, Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Manal Radwan emphasized that the region’s current strategic restructuring required comprehensive frameworks for dialogue and collective security rather than policies based on hegemony or military force.

The Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday that Radwan said that the Palestinian issue remained central to regional security, warning that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, West Bank settlement expansion and the erosion of final-status issues regarding Jerusalem undermined international stability.

Radwan said that ending the occupation, holding Israel accountable and establishing an independent Palestinian state were essential prerequisites for a just peace and sustainable regional stability.

She highlighted the importance of respecting state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and safeguarding freedom of navigation and global supply chains.

Radwan called for a stronger Gulf-European partnership to address shared challenges in energy, the digital economy and strategic infrastructure, concluding that coordinated collective action was vital to resolving the root causes of regional crises.