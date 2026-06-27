New CPR tech saves cardiac arrest patient in Riyadh

RIYADH: Emergency medical teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Riyadh responded to a cardiac and respiratory arrest case using advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation technologies as part of efforts to enhance emergency services.

The authority received an emergency call from Al-Wizarat district, where a rapid-response unit and field ambulance teams initiated resuscitation using the LUCAS mechanical chest compression system and the Head-Up CPR device, which elevates the patient’s head and neck during CPR.

The Head-Up CPR device was deployed in the field for the first time within the authority’s emergency response system, reflecting its commitment to advancing pre-hospital emergency care.

The technology is part of an integrated system developed in line with the latest international emergency medicine protocols. It improves the efficiency of emergency teams by supporting faster, higher-quality care for critical cases.