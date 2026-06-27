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Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian drone attack on Bahrain

Saudi Arabia on Saturday strongly condemned an Iranian drone attack targeting Bahrain, describing it as a violation of international law and the UN Charter. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia on Saturday strongly condemned an Iranian drone attack targeting Bahrain, describing it as a violation of international law and the UN Charter. (AFP/File Photo)
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Updated 27 June 2026 17:13
Arab News
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Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian drone attack on Bahrain

Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian drone attack on Bahrain
  • Iran ‌said ​earlier ‌it ‌had carried out strikes against targets linked ‌to US forces in the ⁠region
Updated 27 June 2026 17:13
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday strongly condemned an Iranian drone attack targeting Bahrain, describing it as a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack “undermined international efforts to restore security and stability in the region.”

The ministry reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Bahrain and expressed its full support for all measures taken by the island kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability.

Bahrain condemned the attacks, ‌its ​state news ‌agency ⁠reported, ​saying it ⁠”reserved the full right to defend its ⁠sovereignty and ‌security.”

Iran ‌said ​earlier ‌it ‌had carried out strikes against targets linked ‌to US forces in the ⁠region, ⁠without identifying the targets or saying where they were located. 

Topics: War in Iran Iran Saudi Arabia Bahrain

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