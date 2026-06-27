Saudi FM discusses regional tensions with Egyptian and Qatari counterparts

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held separate telephone calls on Saturday with his Egyptian and Qatari counterparts to discuss the latest regional developments, including the recent Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During Prince Faisal’s call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the ministers condemned the attacks on Bahrain and threats to maritime navigation, stressing the need to intensify joint efforts to de-escalate tensions and return to negotiations to preserve regional peace and security.

In another call, Prince Faisal and Qatar’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also condemned the attacks on Bahrain and threats to maritime navigation, SPA added.

The ministers emphasized the importance of adhering to the US-Iran agreement and stepping up efforts to ensure the success of the negotiation process and to reach comprehensive solutions that strengthened security and stability across the region.