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FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026

Injury-hit Spain face winger dilemma before knockout stages

Injury-hit Spain face winger dilemma before knockout stages
Uruguay’s Maxi Araujo, right, and Spain’s Rodri go for the ball during their World Cup Group H match in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Jun. 26, 2026. (AP)
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Updated 27 June 2026 22:43
Reuters
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Injury-hit Spain face winger dilemma before knockout stages

Injury-hit Spain face winger dilemma before knockout stages
  • “(Williams ‌had) a slight ‌discomfort. It might be a strain, ‌or ⁠maybe just fatigue,” de la Fuente said
  • “The worst part is the tremendous pain we feel over what’s happening with Yeremy”
Updated 27 June 2026 22:43
Reuters
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GUADALAJARA: ‌Spain may have left Guadalajara with a 1-0 win over Uruguay and top spot in World Cup Group H, but their night was marred by injuries to Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino that could leave the European champions scrambling for answers on the wings.
Williams was forced off with a groin problem, while winger Pino needed treatment late in the second half after hurting his shoulder, although he managed to finish the match.
“(Williams ‌had) a slight ‌discomfort. It might be a strain, ‌or ⁠maybe just fatigue,” ⁠coach Luis de la Fuente told reporters.
“The worst part is the tremendous pain we feel over what’s happening with Yeremy — he might miss the (rest of the) World Cup,” he added, defining what Pino did as “heroic.”
Despite De la Fuente’s prognosis being pessimistic on Friday — when ⁠the coach said Pino had probably broken ‌his collarbone — the results ‌of tests conducted on Saturday ruled out a fracture, diagnosing a ‌sprain instead.
“Nico Williams has suffered a muscle injury ‌in his right adductor following a hard collision during the match against Uruguay,” the RFEF statement said. “Both injuries are moderate, and their recovery will determine their availability.”
Spain arrived at ‌the tournament with doubts over Williams and Lamine Yamal, who sustained hamstring injuries in ⁠April. ⁠While Yamal has recovered steadily, Victor Munoz, who recently signed for Liverpool from Osasuna, is still waiting to make his tournament debut due to a leg muscle injury, leaving De la Fuente short of natural options out wide.
If Williams, Pino and Munoz are unavailable, he could return Gavi to the left wing, as he did in Spain’s goalless draw with Cape Verde.
Another possibility is shifting Mikel Oyarzabal to the left, with Ferran Torres or Borja Iglesias starting at center forward and Yamal on the right wing.

Topics: FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Luis de la Fuente

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