Where We Are Going Today: Opinion, new Riyadh cafe with fun takes on matcha lattes

Tucked into the very popular Tahlia street in Riyadh, Opinion, a new cafe from Alkhobar has drawn customers with its fun takes on matcha lattes.

The cafe stands out with its burgundy aesthetics and 24/7 opening hours. The outside seating has a summery vibe with colorful furniture and umbrellas, a reflection of interior’s design which is chic and decorated with funky items, fonts, and a marble counter.

The menu features an array of items ranging from their iconic matcha line to sandwiches and a selection of coffee and desserts.

The sandwiches are a great on-the-go option with choices ranging from bacon secret to caramelized egg and their best seller, the chicken pesto melt, all priced between SR27 ($7) and SR33.

During my visit, I opted for the chicken pesto melt which was the perfect mix of creaminess and protein. For those who like to pair it with a juice can choose from a series of burgundy-themed drinks including pomegranate and variations of beetroot.

The matcha selection at Opinion is my favorite section of the menu, because it is unique and trendy. I chose the iced matcha cloud, which works well if you are looking for a low calorie and low sweetness drink.

They replace milk with natural coconut water and a foamy matcha top that mixes nicely and is refreshing for the summer.

Those with a sweeter palate can opt for matcha drinks infused with fruity flavors, such as the iced strawberry or iced mango, both of which offer a creamy finish. Customers can also choose from a selection of nine milk variations, including plant-based and vanilla.

In terms of coffee, the Opinion menu maintains classic options including the iced V60 and iced latte. The coffee selections are slightly cheaper than the matcha list but also less experimental in flavoring.

The fruity theme carries over to the dessert menu, where mango, berries, and passion fruit are integrated into both their to-share box desserts and single-serving items.

The passion mango box, priced at SR270, serves nine to 12 people. It blends mango with passion fruit, and like their other boxes, is a great gathering pick. Other box options include the Raffaello berries box and the hazelnut cheesecake box.

Opinion also offers rich flavors like pecan and dates in their dessert, offering warm and sweet options for those who are not fans of fruity profile desserts.