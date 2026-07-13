New Arab League chief Nabil Fahmy outlines regional priorities

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy on Monday condemned attacks by Iran against Arab countries as a “violation of international law,” stressing that the sovereignty of Arab states was a “red line” and would remain a top priority during his tenure.

Speaking at his first press conference since assuming office on July 1, Fahmy warned that Iranian attacks on Arab countries, particularly Gulf states, Jordan and Iraq, required a unified Arab response.

“The security of any Arab state is an integral part of Arab national security,” Fahmy said. “Respecting the sovereignty of Arab states is a red line and will be among our priorities.”

Turning to the Palestinian issue, Fahmy said developments in Gaza and the occupied West Bank required a unified and strong Arab position, stressing that Jerusalem would remain at the forefront of the Arab League’s agenda.

Last week, Israeli authorities blocked Fahmy’s planned trip to Ramallah in occupied Palestinian territories in what would have been his first official foreign visit since taking office.

The visit was intended to demonstrate support for the Palestinian people and include talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, according to the Arab League.

Fahmy also condemned Israel’s use of force in Lebanon, describing it as a flagrant violation of international law, and reiterated that attacks against Arab states were unacceptable infringements on their sovereignty and security.

On regional issues, Fahmy said restoring security in Syria was an encouraging development, pledging to back Syria in its efforts to combat terrorism. He said the Arab League would also continue supporting Libya.

He noted that the League remained committed to restoring stability in Sudan and achieving a political settlement in Yemen that preserves the country’s unity.

Fahmy said he had already sent Arab foreign ministers proposals to restructure and modernize the Arab League, adding that Arab national security rests on three pillars: political, security and economic cooperation.

He said ending hostilities, advancing political solutions, facilitating humanitarian aid and enabling displaced people to return home would remain among the Arab League’s highest priorities.

The secretary-general added that protecting the Red Sea, safeguarding energy security and ensuring resilient supply chains would also feature prominently on the organization’s agenda.

Concluding his remarks, Fahmy said the common interests shared by Arab countries outweighed their differences.

“Our priorities are to protect Arab interests and translate policies into tangible achievements that Arab citizens can feel,” he said, adding that this would help restore public confidence in the Arab League.