You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi deputy interior minister receives World Bank Group official

Saudi deputy interior minister receives World Bank Group official

Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf (R) Paschal Donohoe in Riyadh. (SPA)
1 / 2
Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf (R) Paschal Donohoe in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi deputy interior minister receives World Bank Group official
2 / 2
Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf (R) receives Paschal Donohoe in Riyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/42hka

Updated 13 July 2026 21:38
Arab News
Follow

Saudi deputy interior minister receives World Bank Group official

Saudi deputy interior minister receives World Bank Group official
  • Costa is nearing the end of his term in office and Prince Saud wished him well in his future endeavors.
Updated 13 July 2026 21:38
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf received Paschal Donohoe, the managing director and chief knowledge officer of the World Bank Group, in Riyadh on Monday.

The parties discussed topics of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Meanwhile, Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received the Consul General of Italy Leonardo Costa, in Jeddah.

Costa is nearing the end of his term in office and Prince Saud wished him well in his future endeavors.

 

Topics: World Bank Group Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf Paschal Donohoe

Related

World Bank drops climate finance targets in renewed action plan
World

World Bank drops climate finance targets in renewed action plan

World Bank approves over $375 million to strengthen Pakistan’s power grid
Pakistan

World Bank approves over $375 million to strengthen Pakistan’s power grid

Latest updates

FIFA considers 64-team World Cup for 2030

FIFA considers 64-team World Cup for 2030

UK unveils plan to ban Iran Revolutionary Guards: ministry

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer talks with a guest as he hosts a reception with the Jewish community.

Jordan hosts drug-combating meeting with Saudi, UN and Arab officials

Jordan hosts drug-combating meeting with Saudi, UN and Arab officials

100 Thieves take Valorant trophy, the first big title at 2026 Esports World Cup

100 Thieves take Valorant trophy, the first big title at 2026 Esports World Cup

Israel to build 450 housing units in Palestinian neighborhood of East Jerusalem

Israel to build 450 housing units in Palestinian neighborhood of East Jerusalem

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.