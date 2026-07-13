Saudi deputy interior minister receives World Bank Group official

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf received Paschal Donohoe, the managing director and chief knowledge officer of the World Bank Group, in Riyadh on Monday.

The parties discussed topics of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received the Consul General of Italy Leonardo Costa, in Jeddah.

Costa is nearing the end of his term in office and Prince Saud wished him well in his future endeavors.