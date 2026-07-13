What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Ancient Interpretation of Dreams’ by Mirjam E. Kotwick

Long before Freud, dreams and how to make sense of them fascinated ancient thinkers.

In “The Ancient Interpretation of Dreams,” Kotwick traces a continuous intellectual practice of dream interpretation across a range of ancient Greek texts, including those from Homer, Aeschylus, Herodotus, Antiphon, the Hippocratic doctors, Plato, and Aristotle.

In these works, dreams signify meaning in indirect, distorted, figurative, and metaphorical ways.

The authors employ what Kotwick terms the “hermeneutics of similarity” to uncover the message of a dream by identifying (obvious or nonobvious) similarities between its literal expression and its hidden meaning.

This method of interpretation remained consistent, whether authors understood dreams as messages from the gods or as results of physiological processes within the dreamer’s body.