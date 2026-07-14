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Pakistan, US discuss training on counterterrorism financing, cyber investigations

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel at FBI’s headquarters in Washington, on, 13 July, 2026. (@FBIDirectorKash/X)
Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel at FBI’s headquarters in Washington, on, 13 July, 2026. (@FBIDirectorKash/X)
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Updated 14 July 2026 08:13
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Pakistan, US discuss training on counterterrorism financing, cyber investigations

Pakistan, US discuss training on counterterrorism financing, cyber investigations
  • FBI chief hosts Mohsin Naqvi, praises intelligence partnership with Pakistan
  • Naqvi’s visit follows call for stronger global policing cooperation at UN summit
Updated 14 July 2026 08:13
Hasaan Ali Khan
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States discussed facilitating resources and specialized training on counterterrorism financing and cyber investigations during Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s visit to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s headquarters in Washington, according to FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday.

The discussions reflect continued security cooperation between Islamabad and Washington as Pakistan seeks to strengthen its law enforcement capacity to combat militancy, terrorism financing, cybercrime and other transnational threats through greater international collaboration and technical expertise.

“It was an honor to host the Pakistan Ministry of Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, here at Headquarters,” Patel wrote on X.

“[We held an] important discussion surrounding facilitating resources and specialized training to combat counterterrorism financing and cyber investigations both at home and abroad,” he added. “Our partnership is critical and we look forward to more success ahead.”
 




 

Pakistan and the US have maintained counterterrorism cooperation for years, with the two countries working together on intelligence sharing, law enforcement coordination and capacity building. The latest discussions highlighted cooperation on tackling terrorism financing and cyber investigations, areas that increasingly require specialized expertise and cross-border coordination.

Patel said the FBI appreciated Pakistan’s support as it protected US interests in the region.

Naqvi’s meeting at FBI headquarters came days after he addressed the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit in New York, where he called for stronger partnerships among law enforcement agencies worldwide to combat militancy, human smuggling and cybercrime.

Speaking at the summit, the Pakistani interior minister said criminals were increasingly exploiting new technologies and urged countries to share information more quickly, adopt modern technologies and improve police training to respond to evolving security challenges.
 

Topics: Pakistan US Pakistan-US ties Cyber investigations

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