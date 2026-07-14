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DP World plans UAE east coast port to bypass Strait of Hormuz, FT reports

DP World plans UAE east coast port to bypass Strait of Hormuz, FT reports
A cargo ship docked at the Port of Fujairah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran limits marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. (REUTERS)
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Updated 14 July 2026 09:45
Reuters
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DP World plans UAE east coast port to bypass Strait of Hormuz, FT reports

DP World plans UAE east coast port to bypass Strait of Hormuz, FT reports
Updated 14 July 2026 09:45
Reuters
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DP World is planning to build ​a new port and a container terminal on the United Arab Emirates’ east coast in a ‌move that ‌would ​reduce ‌Dubai’s ⁠dependence ​on its ⁠flagship Jebel Ali hub and bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported ⁠on Monday.
The ‌Dubai-based ‌port operator ​is ‌in talks to ‌develop a brand new multipurpose port in the coastal area ‌of Fujairah and a new terminal at ⁠the ⁠existing harbor in the emirate, the newspaper added, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the ​report.

Topics: War in Iran UAE

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