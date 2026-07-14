DP World is planning to build a new port and a container terminal on the United Arab Emirates’ east coast in a move that would reduce Dubai’s dependence on its flagship Jebel Ali hub and bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
The Dubai-based port operator is in talks to develop a brand new multipurpose port in the coastal area of Fujairah and a new terminal at the existing harbor in the emirate, the newspaper added, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
DP World plans UAE east coast port to bypass Strait of Hormuz, FT reports
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Updated 14 July 2026 09:45
DP World plans UAE east coast port to bypass Strait of Hormuz, FT reports
DP World is planning to build a new port and a container terminal on the United Arab Emirates’ east coast in a move that would reduce Dubai’s dependence on its flagship Jebel Ali hub and bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Monday.