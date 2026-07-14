UAE wins 15 medals on opening day of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship

ALMATY: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team made an impressive start to its campaign at the third Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship, amassing 15 medals on the opening day of competition at Almaty Arena.

The UAE athletes produced strong technical performances, winning three gold, five silver and seven bronze medals in the Under-16 category.

Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, technical director of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The results reflect the continuous work carried out throughout the preparation period and the federation’s commitment to ensuring the national team is fully prepared to compete at the highest level. Our athletes demonstrated great confidence and the ability to execute tactical plans under pressure despite the strength of the competition and the narrow margins between competitors. Their focus and fighting spirit enabled them to secure victory in several important contests and earn places on the podium.”

He added: “The championship represents an important milestone in the development of this age group, as it provides valuable experience against some of Asia’s leading young talents. Participation forms part of an integrated plan aimed at refining athletes’ skills, strengthening their competitive experience and preparing a generation capable of continuing the UAE’s achievements in jiu-jitsu.”

Gold medals were won by Abdulrahman Taher Al-Breiki (Under 40kg), Saeed Marwan Al-Qubaisi (Under 52kg) and Fahad Saud Al-Dhaheri (Under 62kg). The team’s silver medalists were Saud Al-Baloushi (Under 44kg), Ahmed Al-Ketbi (Under 48kg), Ghayahib Al-Rashdi (Under 36kg), Mahra Badr Al-Azizi (Under 40kg) and Aya Mohammed Al-Baloushi (Under 57kg).

Bronze medals went to Salem Saif Khaled (Under 52kg), Khalfan Al-Qubaisi and Khaled Hamdan (both Under 56kg), Mayed Ali Al-Shamsi (Under 69kg), Saud Juma Al-Karbi (Under 77kg), Meitha Al-Kaabi (Under 40kg) and Dana Asad Al-Naqbi (Under 63kg).

The U16 team’s coach Ibrahim Al-Hosani said: “The athletes’ performances improved noticeably as the competition progressed. They remained committed to the technical game plan and demonstrated their ability to read opponents and adapt their approach according to the demands of each contest.

“The athletes entered the championship well prepared and successfully translated their training into effective performances on the mat, focusing on managing every detail of each contest while maintaining the right balance between attacking initiative and defensive discipline. The coaching staff will continue analyzing performances to maximize the benefits of this participation, reinforce strengths and address areas requiring further development.”

Gold medalist Al-Breiki said the high standard of competition had motivated him to remain fully focused and follow the guidance of the coaching staff.

“Representing the UAE is a great responsibility, and winning this gold medal gives me added motivation to continue improving and achieve further success,” he said.

Al-Baloushi, who won a silver medal, said: “I entered the championship aiming to compete for first place. Thorough preparation, self-confidence and the support of the coaching staff helped me overcome difficult contests. I am proud to have contributed to the UAE team’s medal tally and earned a place on the podium.”

The championship continues on Tuesday with the U-18 competitions.