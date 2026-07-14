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Swiss veteran Yann Sommer joins Club Brugge on a 3-year deal in a bid for a Champions League return

Swiss veteran Yann Sommer joins Club Brugge on a 3-year deal in a bid for a Champions League return
Inter Milan’s goalkeeper Yann Sommer controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, in Milan, Mar. 8, 2026. (AP/File)
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Updated 14 July 2026 18:51
AP
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Swiss veteran Yann Sommer joins Club Brugge on a 3-year deal in a bid for a Champions League return

Swiss veteran Yann Sommer joins Club Brugge on a 3-year deal in a bid for a Champions League return
  • Brugge said they gave the 37-year-old Sommer a three-year contract as a free agent
  • He will replace veteran Simon Mignolet
Updated 14 July 2026 18:51
AP
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BRUGGE: Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer signed up for Champions League soccer with Club Brugge on Tuesday after three seasons and two Serie A titles with Inter Milan.
Brugge said they gave the 37-year-old Sommer a three-year contract as a free agent.
He will replace veteran Simon Mignolet, who retired in May aged 38 after helping Brugge win the Belgian league.
Sommer will return to the Champions League after helping Inter reach the final in 2025, when they lost 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain.
Inter were stunningly eliminated by Bodø/Glimt last season in the knockout playoffs round.
Sommer has won league titles with Inter, Bayern Munich and in Switzerland with Basel, where he started his career.
He played 94 times for Switzerland and went to each World Cup from 2014 to 2022. Sommer retired from the national team after a quarterfinals loss to England at the 2024 European Championship.

Topics: Yann Sommer Club Brugge

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