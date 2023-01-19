Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement

You are here

Bayern Munich have signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Bundesliga rival Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach to make up for the injured Manuel Neuerâ’s absence. (AP/File)
AP

  • The 34-year-old Sommer signed a deal through June 2025
  • Bayern was left scrambling for cover after Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident last month
AP

MUNICH: Bayern Munich have signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Bundesliga rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to make up for the injured Manuel Neuer’s absence.
The 34-year-old Sommer signed a deal through June 2025, Bayern said on Thursday. Sommer arrived in Munich on Wednesday for a medical examination and trained with his new teammates on Thursday before Bayern announced the transfer.
Bayern were left scrambling for cover after Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident last month. The 36-year-old Germany goalkeeper is out for the rest of the season and there were reports his career could be threatened depending on the severity of the injury. Neuer said it was a lower leg fracture.
“We had to react after losing Manuel. We have big goals this season that we want to achieve, and that’s why we’ve recruited Yann Sommer, who we regard as one of the best European goalkeepers,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said.
“Yann is the long-time Swiss national team goalkeeper, has Champions League experience, is a ball-playing goalkeeper, and fits into our team very well with his ambition and his character.”
Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said last week he wanted a new goalkeeper before the Bundesliga resumes on Friday.
Bayern were reportedly paying 8 million euros ($8.6 million) for Gladbach to let their No. 1 goalkeeper leave in the middle of the season. Sommer’s contract with Gladbach was due to expire at the end of the season, when the club risked losing him then without receiving a transfer fee.
Gladbach signed another Swiss goalkeeper, Jonas Omlin, as Sommer’s replacement from French club Montpellier.
Sommer played a role in helping Gladbach stay unbeaten against Bayern in their last four meetings.
Sommer is unlikely to want a backup role at Bayern when, or if, Neuer returns. Sommer played 272 Bundesliga games for Gladbach since joining from Basel in 2014, as well as 21 in the German Cup, 34 in the Champions League and 38 in the Europa League. He won the Swiss championship four times with Basel but went without any titles at Gladbach.
That should change at Bundesliga leader Bayern, which is going for a record-extending 11th consecutive title.
“He has everything required to contribute immediately to our success,” Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said.
Sommer has played 80 times for Switzerland, most recently at the World Cup, where the team’s hopes were ended in the round of 16 after losing to Portugal 6-1.

Donald rolls back years to lead in Abu Dhabi at 8 under

Donald rolls back years to lead in Abu Dhabi at 8 under
AP

  • The 45-year-old Englishman Donald’s last title was in 2012, when he was the world’s top-ranked golfer
  • Donald’s name is rarely seen on leaderboards these days as he focuses on the Ryder Cup captaincy
AP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: Europe captain Luke Donald upstaged many players who will be in his team at the Ryder Cup by shooting 8-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Thursday.
Donald rolled in a 4-foot putt at No. 9 — his last hole — to close with four straight birdies and have nine in total on his card at the start of one of the top events on the European tour schedule, and the first of 2023.
The 45-year-old Englishman’s last title was in 2012, when he was the world’s top-ranked golfer — he spent a combined 56 weeks as No. 1 in 2011-12 — and a regular winner on both sides of the Atlantic.
Now ranked No. 541, Donald’s name is rarely seen on leaderboards but his profile has been raised by getting the Ryder Cup captaincy for the contest against the United States outside Rome in September.
Win at Yas Links this week and he might be in with a chance of being a playing captain.
“It was 1975, I think, the last time that happened,” Donald said, with a smile. “No, we are a long way from that.”
Still, the likes of Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood — players expected to be in Europe’s team at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club — couldn’t live with Donald on a day when scoring was lower among the morning starters before wind picked up.
Guido Migliozzi — an Italian with a chance of making the Ryder Cup team — and Australia’s Jason Scrivener shot 65 and were one stroke off the lead. Seamus Power, an Irishman also with Ryder Cup hopes, had a 66 and was alone in fourth place.
Lowry, the highest-ranked player in the field, and rejuvenated Italian Francesco Molinari, coming off a good week at the Hero Cup last week, were in a group on 5 under par after 67s.
Fleetwood, who was playing on his 32nd birthday, shot 66 as did Henrik Stenson, playing his first event on the European tour since losing the Ryder Cup captaincy for joining LIV Golf six months ago.
Lee Westwood made 69 while fellow LIV golfer Patrick Reed shot even-par 72 to lie eight shots behind Donald, who said he was not surprised to go so low.
“Just kind of suits my eye,” he said. “It’s not too tight off the tee. You have to pick some good lines.”

From UAE to South Africa, cricket’s transition into global entertainment machine gathers pace

From UAE to South Africa, cricket’s transition into global entertainment machine gathers pace
Updated 19 January 2023
Jon Pike

From UAE to South Africa, cricket’s transition into global entertainment machine gathers pace

From UAE to South Africa, cricket’s transition into global entertainment machine gathers pace
  • As game generates big financial rewards for players, owners, other stakeholders, measures necessary to stop those hoping to benefit financially from illegal, nefarious activity
Jon Pike

If further evidence of the Hollywood- or Bollywood-ization of cricket was needed, then it was in abundance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Jan. 13.

Prior to the opening match of the DP World ILT20, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, addressed the crowd and global viewers to thank those who made the tournament possible. He also took the opportunity to remind those watching about his new film, which represents his first in four years.

The other performers were Indian rapper Badshah, who composed and sung the theme song of the league, American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo, and Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne Bravo, playing for MI Emirates in the competition.

Once the match got underway, Dubai Capitals totalled 187 for the loss of six wickets, captain Rovman Powell scoring 48 runs from 29 balls. This proved to be too much for the Knight Riders, who registered only 114 in their 20 overs.

Three days earlier, at Newlands cricket ground in Cape Town, the Betway SA20 tournament was launched. In comparable manner to Dubai, the opening ceremony featured rapper Sho Madjozi and singer Master KG, both South Africans, along with supporting dancers.

More importantly, there were enough spectators, diverse in age, gender, and race, to fill Newlands for the first time in more than three years.

During this time, Cricket South Africa experienced a chaotic turnover of key personnel, including chief executive officers, captains, and coaches, which served to shatter public confidence and create instability. An attempt to launch a franchised T20 competition, lacking television rights and sponsorship, failed in 2018.

This time around the franchisees are seasoned India Premier League team owners, and a 10-year broadcast rights agreement is in place with Viacom 18, and the title sponsor is Betway. This is a Malta-based online betting and gaming company, owned by Super Group, a global digital gaming firm.

Additionally, the competition is not owned or run solely by CSA, but by Africa Cricket Development (PTY) Ltd. Newly formed in 2022, CSA’s stake is 50 percent, SuperSport, a South Africa-based group of television channels, has 30 percent, and a former chief operating officer of the IPL, Sundar Raman, has 20 percent.

The global reach of SA20 is impressive in terms of both ownership and audience, Viacom 18 providing access to the Indian market and SuperSport to sub-Saharan Africa.

So far, spectators have been impressed. As well as the full house at Newlands, the subsequent matches at Kingsmead, Durban, and St. George’s Park, Gqeberha, were sold out.

Apart from the cricket, various other forms of entertainment are being provided to maintain the interest of spectators. At the first game to be held at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on Jan. 17, so-called match-day activations included stilt-walkers, jugglers, a virtual reality booth, rappers, DJs, and fireworks.

Spectators at all matches, who are aged over 18, have an opportunity to benefit from Betway’s Catch a Million prize by one-handedly catching a six which has been hit into the crowd. In an indication of the encouraging start made by SA20, Betway announced on day eight, Jan. 17, that it was doubling the prize money to $116,000 (2 million rand) and rebranding the opportunity, Betway Catch R2million.

By Jan. 19, 13 of the 33 matches had been completed, with the five teams locked very tightly, only one point separating second from bottom. In match 13, Pretoria Capitals’ comfortable victory put them top with three wins out of four. The bottom team, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, secured their second win in three days against the previous joint top team, MI Cape Town, in a thrilling contest. Chasing a target of 172, the Sunrisers looked to be out of the match after 15 overs, having lost six wickets for 101 runs. However, Marco Jansen smashed 66 runs in 27 balls, against high-quality bowling, to propel his team to victory.

In the UAE, as of Jan. 18, seven of the 34 matches had been completed. The MI Emirates, the Gulf Giants, and the Desert Vipers have each won their first two matches. At the bottom of the table, both the Sharjah Warriors and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost their first three matches, so have some ground to make up.

Notable performances have come from one of England’s most itinerant cricketers, Alex Hales, who has scored 83 not out and 64 in his two innings, while Bravo proved that he can entertain on the pitch as well as the stage with three wickets for 25 in the MI Emirates win against Sharjah Warriors.

Although it is too early to be sure of the front-runners, it is very clear that the rapid growth of T20 cricket enlarges the market for betting, some of it unregulated. Estimates place a 2021 value on the global sports betting market of between $77 billion and $90 billion, with a compound growth rate of around 10 percent forecast up to 2030.

The attraction of betting on T20 cricket is that it provides an outcome quickly. There are specialist websites which provide forecasts of results and player performance based on data analysis. A whole new sub-sector has emerged but, with it, come issues.

The International Cricket Council has an anti-corruption unit, with a commitment to protect all forms of international cricket played under the aegis of the council and its members. Protection of domestic cricket is the responsibility of the boards of full members. However, associate members organizing tournaments with a certain number of international players must obtain a licence from the ICC that involves having an anti-corruption strategy in place.

Cricket’s evolution into a sport of high-intensity entertainment on and off the field is generating big financial rewards for players, owners, cricket boards, media channels, commentators, analysts, sponsors, and advertisers. It is also attracting those who seek to benefit financially from illegal or nefarious activity centered on the game.

Those responsible for policing these activities have a challenging task ahead to preserve the game’s integrity amidst the spectacle of T20 cricket.

  • Master of the Seas and Modern News set to battle it out in the G2 Zabeel Mile
It’s now week three of the Dubai World Cup Carnival and I’ve noticed a trend — William Buick is not always on the winning Charlie Appleby-trained horse.

Amazingly, the British Champion Jockey, who rode 200 winners in the UK in 2022, has just one winner at Meydan so far this season, and that came on the “good thing” Sovereign Prince. Buick’s good friend and colleague James Doyle, ostensibly the stable number two, has ridden four winners, including three for Appleby.

There’s more to it than meets the eye, however. Buick might not be riding the best Godolphin horse that night, but he might be on the best Godolphin horse.

Confused? Allow me to explain.

Plenty of Appleby’s string are already targeting big prizes on Dubai World Cup day, March 25, and even at June’s Royal Ascot meeting.

Buick might not be on the one primed to win this week, but he could be a horse with a real future and wants to get a gauge of their fitness and ability at this early stage of the season.

It could happen again this week. Appleby has won the featured G2 Zabeel Mile five times and could well make it six, with Master Of The Seas likely to be the warm favorite. Buick rides him, with Doyle onboard Modern News. No one is suggesting that Modern News, a lovely consistent horse but yet to win above Listed level, is of the same caliber as Master Of The Seas, who has won a Group 2 and been second in the G1 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

However, on Friday, he might be, with Appleby stating that they are “working back” from Super Saturday for Master Of The Seas, while Modern News is fit, ready to go and “won’t look out of place in this field.”

Maybe Buick is playing the long game again, or maybe a half-fit Master Of The Seas will still be too good for his seven rivals. We shall see, but I’ll make Modern News my pick just in case the trend continues.

The card starts with the new Big Easy Sprint Championship for Purebred Arabians, named after one of the best of the breed, who won 21 times during his career. Ernst Oertel saddles four of the eight runners but Namrood, who he doesn’t train, is the one to beat. The locals will take race two, too, with Sayed Hashish’s exciting Colour Up taken to beat emphatic Jebel Ali winner My Dubawi, but perhaps not by much.

Eight will run in the 1,000-meter ARN Handicap (where have all the turf sprinters gone?), in which it’s tempting to go for the talented old boy Taneen, who goes well fresh and loves this track, although the speedy Thunder Of Niagara might be a more sensible pick.

The Listed UAE 1000 Guineas doesn’t look to have a star, but I was taken by Unjokable’s first run and she’s now drawn in one, so maybe she can reverse form with Mimi Kakushi, while Marco Botti’s Ardakan can take the Al-Khail Trophy. He was third in a Group 1 last season, so this is a drop in grade, although the progressive Wickywickywheels is interesting for Bhupat Seemar.

The last race, a 1,400-meter turf handicap, is the most open and international of the night, with horses from Ireland, Spain and the UK taking on the locals. Ian Williams’ Spirit Of Light was unlucky last week and now gets his best trip. Maybe he can continue a good Carnival for the British contingent.

At least one dead, dozens injured in stampede before Iraq Gulf Cup final: medics

At least one dead, dozens injured in stampede before Iraq Gulf Cup final: medics
Arab News

  • Match to go ahead despite at least one death in stampede
  • PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani headed to Basra to oversee the situation on the ground
BASRA, Iraq: At least one person has died and scores more injured in a stampede at Iraq’s Basra stadium on Thursday.

Authorities closed the gates to the stadium and an alternative venue was opened after the incident left at least one dead and 60 injured Thursday ahead of the Arabian Gulf Cup final, medical and security sources said.

Later the Arabic news channel Al Arabiya reported that the Iraq Football Association had decided to let the match go ahead as planned, despite the earlier incident.

Iraq’s news agency said Al-Mina stadium was open to accommodate the large crowd of fans after Basra’s stadium was closed at full capacity. Dozens of screens were installed in public squares across Basra to broadcast the final between Iraq and Oman.

Long banned from hosting international football matches, war-torn Iraq had been counting on its hosting of the Gulf Cup to burnish its image but it had already been forced to apologize for organizational lapses.

Thousands of fans without tickets had gathered outside the stadium in Iraq’s main southern city of Basra since dawn in the hope of watching the final, which was due to kick off at 7:00 p.m. (1600 GMT).

“There has been one death and dozens of slight injuries,” a medic said.

An interior ministry official gave the same toll. “A large number of fans, many of them without tickets, had gathered since first light to try to get in,” the official said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani had earlier chaired a meeting with key ministers and the governor of Basra to discuss “special measures for the Gulf Cup final,” his office said.

The Iraqi leader headed to Basra to oversee the situation on the ground, it added.

An AFP photographer inside the stadium said the turnstiles were still closed when the stampede broke out. Sirens blared as ambulances arrived to ferry the injured to hospital.

Images posted on social media showed a sea of people outside the stadium.

The army called on fans to heed the instructions of security force personnel on access to the stadium to allow the championship to be “wrapped up in a civilized fashion that does honor to Iraq.”

Football is by far Iraq’s biggest spectator sport and the rare opportunity to see home international games has drawn thousands of fans.

The tournament has also attracted thousands of foreign fans who crossed from neighboring Kuwait to see the games in Basra, little more than 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the border.

(With agencies)

 

Murray, Young lead Hawks past Donic, Mavericks, 130-122

Murray, Young lead Hawks past Donic, Mavericks, 130-122
AP

  • Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and Miami led comfortably from the first quarter on against New Orleans en route to victory
DALLAS: Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night.

John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27.

Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. Doncic went third overall and Young fifth.

Murray and Collins combined to go 7 of 11 from 3-point range as the Hawks shot 57 percent from deep and 50 percent overall on a hot-shooting night for both teams. Dallas was 52 percen overall.

Christian Wood had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks.

GRIZZLIES 115 CAVALIERS 114

In Memphis, Tennessee, Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and Memphis won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating Cleveland.

Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland’s 3-point try at the buzzer.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 24 points, Caris LeVert had 23, and Evan Mobley added 18 points and 15 rebounds. Cleveland played without scoring leader Donovan Mitchell because of a strained left groin.

THUNDER 126 PACERS 106

In Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and Oklahoma rolled past Indiana for their fourth straight victory.

Joe, a reserve, tied a career high with seven made 3-pointers in just 22 minutes.

Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and a career-best 10 assists for the Thunder.

Andrew Nembhard scored 18 points for Indiana. The Pacers have lost five straight.

WIZARDS 116 KNICKS 105

In New York,Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and Washington never trailed against New York.

Kuzma also had 13 rebounds and seven assists. Beal shot 7 for 11 after being sidelined by a strained left hamstring. The Wizards went 1-4 without him.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Washington against his former team.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points for New York.

HORNETS 122 ROCKETS 117

In Houston, Terry Rozier scored 26 points and Charlotte held off reeling Houston to snap a five-game skid Wednesday night after LaMelo Ball injured his left ankle again.

The Hornets, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, got their first win since Jan. 6 over the hapless Rockets. Houston, which has the NBA’s worst record and hasn’t won since Dec. 26, has lost a season-high 12 straight.

Jalen Green tied a career high with 41 points to lead the Rockets.

JAZZ 126 CLIPPERS 103

In Salt Lake City, Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help Utah beat short-handed Los Angeles.

Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a bruised hip. He made six 3-pointers and had his 11th game with at least 30 points this season.

The Jazz led wire-to-wire and by as many as 25 points over the weary Clippers, on the second game of a back-to-back set, without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Norman Powell led Los Angeles with 30 points.

HEAT 124 PELICANS 98

In New Orleans, Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and Miami led comfortably from the first quarter on against New Orleans.

Jimmy Butler added 18 points and Gabe Vincent hit four 3-pointers as part of a 16-point night for the Heat. They never trailed and led for all but the first two minutes en route to their fourth victory in five games.

CJ McCollum scored 21 points for Pelicans. They’ve lost seven of 10 while playing much of that stretch without star power forward Zion Williamson.

