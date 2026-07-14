WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters that he thought Iran and Hezbollah will be added to the Russia sanctions bill currently under consideration by Congress.
Trump said that adding secondary sanctions to China and India had not been discussed.
Trump says he thinks Iran and Hezbollah will be added to Russia sanctions bill
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Updated 14 July 2026 19:42
Trump says he thinks Iran and Hezbollah will be added to Russia sanctions bill
- Trump said that adding secondary sanctions to China and India had not been discussed
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters that he thought Iran and Hezbollah will be added to the Russia sanctions bill currently under consideration by Congress.