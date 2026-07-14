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Trump says he thinks Iran and Hezbollah will be added to Russia sanctions bill

Trump says he thinks Iran and Hezbollah will be added to Russia sanctions bill
US President Donald Trump on ‌Tuesday ‌told ​reporters ‌that ⁠he ​thought Iran ⁠and Hezbollah will be added to ⁠the Russia ‌sanctions ‌bill ​currently ‌under consideration ‌by Congress. (AFP/File)
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Updated 14 July 2026 19:42
Reuters
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Trump says he thinks Iran and Hezbollah will be added to Russia sanctions bill

Trump says he thinks Iran and Hezbollah will be added to Russia sanctions bill
  • Trump said that adding ‌secondary sanctions to China and India ⁠had ⁠not been discussed
Updated 14 July 2026 19:42
Reuters
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WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on ‌Tuesday ‌told ​reporters ‌that ⁠he ​thought Iran ⁠and Hezbollah will be added to ⁠the Russia ‌sanctions ‌bill ​currently ‌under consideration ‌by Congress.
Trump said that adding ‌secondary sanctions to China and India ⁠had ⁠not been discussed.

Topics: War in Iran US President Donald Trump Hezbollah Iran

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