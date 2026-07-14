Trump says he thinks Iran and Hezbollah will be added to Russia sanctions bill

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on ‌Tuesday ‌told ​reporters ‌that ⁠he ​thought Iran ⁠and Hezbollah will be added to ⁠the Russia ‌sanctions ‌bill ​currently ‌under consideration ‌by Congress.

Trump said that adding ‌secondary sanctions to China and India ⁠had ⁠not been discussed.