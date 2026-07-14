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Saudi delegation conveys leadership’s condolences to Qatar over death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

Prince Mansour bin Mutaib, minister of state, member of the Council of Ministers and adviser to the king, led the delegation during a reception at Lusail Palace in Doha. (SPA)
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Prince Mansour bin Mutaib, minister of state, member of the Council of Ministers and adviser to the king, led the delegation during a reception at Lusail Palace in Doha. (SPA)
Prince Mansour bin Mutaib, minister of state, member of the Council of Ministers and adviser to the king, led the delegation during a reception at Lusail Palace in Doha. (SPA)
2 / 3
Prince Mansour bin Mutaib, minister of state, member of the Council of Ministers and adviser to the king, led the delegation during a reception at Lusail Palace in Doha. (SPA)
Prince Mansour bin Mutaib, minister of state, member of the Council of Ministers and adviser to the king, led the delegation during a reception at Lusail Palace in Doha. (SPA)
3 / 3
Prince Mansour bin Mutaib, minister of state, member of the Council of Ministers and adviser to the king, led the delegation during a reception at Lusail Palace in Doha. (SPA)
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Updated 14 July 2026 22:19
Arab News
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Saudi delegation conveys leadership’s condolences to Qatar over death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

Saudi delegation conveys leadership’s condolences to Qatar over death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani
  • Prince Mansour bin Mutaib, minister of state, member of the Council of Ministers and adviser to the king, led the delegation
Updated 14 July 2026 22:19
Arab News
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RIYADH: A senior Saudi delegation on Tuesday conveyed the condolences of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani following the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

Prince Mansour bin Mutaib, minister of state, member of the Council of Ministers and adviser to the king, led the delegation during a reception at Lusail Palace in Doha, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi delegation was received by Sheikh Tamim, Qatar's Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, the sons of the late Sheikh Hamad and members of the Al-Thani family.

Prince Mansour conveyed the condolences of the Saudi leadership and prayed for the deceased to be granted mercy and forgiveness and to be admitted to paradise, SPA added.

The delegation also included Prince Saud bin Bandar, deputy governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Turki bin Salman, and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Saudi ambassador to Qatar, Prince Saad bin Mansour, also attended the reception.

On Monday,  Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the governor of the Eastern Province, led a delegation of officials to Lusail Palace.

The officials included Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, and Saudi Ambassador to Qatar Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince expressed his condolences in a call to Sheikh Tamim on the passing of his father. Sheikh Tamim expressed his appreciation to the crown prince for his sincere fraternal sentiments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar

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