Visiting US congressmen, Pakistan army chief hold talks on regional security, bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of United States (US) congressmen, currently on a visit to Pakistan, held talks with the country’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on regional security and bilateral defense and economic cooperation among other affairs, the Pakistani military said on Monday, amid warming ties between both countries.

Pakistan’s ties with the US have significantly improved during Donald Trump’s second stint as US president. Islamabad played a prominent role in mediating between the US and Iran after war broke out between the two countries in February. Islamabad continues to engage with the leadership of both countries amid efforts to broker another truce between after renewed fighting collapsed a ceasefire this month.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military’s media wing, said members of the US House of Representatives, Ryan Keith Zinke and Michael James, called on Field Marshal Asim Munir at the army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where the two sides held discussions on regional security, bilateral defense cooperation and avenues for enhancing economic collaboration.

“​The Field Marshal highlighted Pakistan’s vast economic potential, emphasizing that sustainable regional stability is deeply anchored in economic growth, trade expansion and connectivity,” the ISPR said in a statement.

“He underscored Pakistan’s ongoing structural reforms aimed at fostering a business friendly environment and attracting foreign investment.”

Munir built a rapport with President Trump during US efforts to defuse a short but intense armed conflict between Pakistan and India last year, with Trump frequently referring to Munir as his “favorite field marshal” in recent months.

Pakistan heaped praise on Trump in the wake of that conflict, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize. India downplayed any US involvement in resolving the crisis.

As Pakistan stepped into the global center-stage through Iran war mediation, it also hired a US lobbying firm to push Washington for boosted security cooperation and minerals investment, AFP reported this month, citing the contract.

The ISPR said on Monday the visiting US congressmen acknowledged Pakistan’s “critical role in regional stability and economic resilience.”

“Recognizing the professional backgrounds and insights of the delegation, both sides discussed potential opportunities for bilateral economic engagement, private sector partnerships and enhancing bilateral trade ties,” the ISPR said.

​The visiting delegation expressed a “shared commitment to promoting deeper economic, commercial and institutional linkages between the United States and Pakistan,” it added.