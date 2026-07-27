You are here

  • Home
  • Rights group warns of mounting health risks in wake of Israeli closures around Nablus

Rights group warns of mounting health risks in wake of Israeli closures around Nablus

Rights group warns of mounting health risks in wake of Israeli closures around Nablus
Israeli army vehicles block a road during a raid in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 26, 2026. (AFP photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9trpf

Updated 27 July 2026 23:08
ANAN TELLO
Follow

Rights group warns of mounting health risks in wake of Israeli closures around Nablus

Rights group warns of mounting health risks in wake of Israeli closures around Nablus
  • Ambulances delayed, patients blocked from care amid Israeli closures in West Bank, PHRI says
  • Patients stranded at checkpoints, some in ambulances, as women give birth without hospital access
Updated 27 July 2026 23:08
ANAN TELLO
Follow

LONDON: Israeli military closures since Friday around the occupied West Bank city of Nablus have severely disrupted access to hospitals and emergency care, an Israeli medical rights group has said.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel warned that the measures, which have effectively sealed off cities, villages and surrounding communities, have left ambulances unable to reach patients and blocked urgent medical care.

“The closures are still continuing today,” Imran Anati, a researcher in PHRI’s occupied Palestinian territory department, told Arab News on Monday. “While some checkpoints reopen from time to time, random closures are still taking place.”

He added that inspections at open checkpoints have become significantly more stringent, with vehicles checked individually, causing long delays. He said: “In practice, every vehicle is being checked individually.”

The restrictions were imposed after a fatal incident near Nablus on Friday, July 24. Since then, patients have struggled to reach hospitals and emergency teams have been unable to respond effectively, with frontline workers describing the impact as unprecedented.

The consequences have already been severe. Early on Monday, an unborn Palestinian baby died after Israeli soldiers delayed an ambulance at the Awarta checkpoint, AFP reported.

The vehicle, dispatched from the village of Qaryut, was carrying a pregnant woman in a critical condition to a hospital in Nablus.

Beyond emergency cases, routine but essential care has also been disrupted. The Palestine Red Crescent Society said roadblocks had prevented 12 dialysis patients from reaching treatment, according to Palestinian media.

PHRI reported additional cases of patients stranded at checkpoints, some inside ambulances.

In response, the Red Crescent has opened 72 first aid points across the northern and southern West Bank to help ambulances reach patients, Ameed Ahmed, a director at the organization, told Palestinian Radio Alam.

Access gaps, however, remain. PHRI said several women were forced to give birth without reaching hospitals: two delivered inside ambulances, while a third gave birth at a clinic in Aqraba after medical teams were unable to evacuate her.

In another case, an ambulance was turned back near an Israeli settlement after being denied entry.

“Sealing off entire communities while preventing ambulances from reaching patients or evacuating the wounded places civilians’ lives at immediate risk,” Anati said in a statement on Sunday, urging Israeli authorities to ensure unimpeded access for medical personnel, in line with international humanitarian law.

The closures followed a violent incident in the northern village of Tal on Friday that left at least four Palestinians and two Israelis dead.

Palestinians in the village told the BBC that residents confronted Jewish settlers who were attacking them, and that Israeli soldiers later opened fire.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had responded to reports that hikers had been attacked, adding that assailants seized a security guard’s weapon and killed him before being shot dead.

Three of the Palestinians killed were members of the same family. The second Israeli fatality was a soldier.

In the aftermath, the Israeli military said it was preparing for “extensive counterterrorism operational activity” in the area. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said he would speed up the establishment and legalization of farm outposts in the West Bank.

Separately, PHRI said Israeli forces entered Nablus Specialized Hospital on Friday while searching for a body, disrupting medical operations.

“The entry of Israeli forces into a functioning hospital while searching for a body constitutes a grave violation of medical neutrality and undermines the special protection afforded to hospitals under international law,” Anati said on Friday.

He stressed that hospitals “must never become sites of military operations that disrupt medical care, intimidate healthcare workers, or compromise the treatment of patients.”

Anati also warned that sealing off entire communities and preventing ambulances from reaching patients or transporting the wounded “puts lives at immediate risk.”

The developments reflect a broader tightening of movement across the West Bank.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recorded in an April report 925 active movement obstacles by late 2025 — a 43 percent increase over the 20-year average — affecting about 3.4 million Palestinians.

Settler violence has also intensified since Oct. 7, 2023, when Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza following a Hamas-led attack. According to UN figures, 1,114 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, the vast majority by Israeli forces, with at least 35 deaths linked to settler attacks.

Topics: Occupied West Bank Nablus

Related

Israeli forces raid homes, destroy property in Nablus
Middle East

Israeli forces raid homes, destroy property in Nablus

Palestinian ambulance drives past Israeli security forces during the second day of a military operation, in Kafr Aqab.
Middle East

West Bank woman delivers stillborn baby after checkpoint delay: medics

Latest updates

Rights group warns of mounting health risks in wake of Israeli closures around Nablus

Rights group warns of mounting health risks in wake of Israeli closures around Nablus

US walks out on France at UN meeting to protest ally’s criticism of America’s human rights record

US walks out on France at UN meeting to protest ally’s criticism of America’s human rights record

Man killed by police after Berlin attack had served prison term in Beirut

Man killed by police after Berlin attack had served prison term in Beirut

Libyans struggle during heatwave, power cuts

Scientists say climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent and intense. (AFP file photo)

Gulf states, Muslim World League condemn drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

Gulf states, Muslim World League condemn drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.