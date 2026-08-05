Where We Are Going Today: Jadan Cafe, a neighborhood gem in Riyadh

RIYADH: Tucked away in Riyadh’s Al-Aridh neighborhood, Jadan Cafe is the kind of place you discover by chance and end up returning to for the atmosphere as much as the coffee.

It is small, unassuming and easy to miss, but once you step through its wooden doors, it feels more like walking into someone’s thoughtfully designed living room.

The cafe embraces a minimalist aesthetic with warm wooden counters, polished concrete floors and muted earth-tone walls softened by Persian rugs, woven wall hangings and an abundance of indoor plants.

Large windows flood the space with natural light during the day, while soft music and warm lighting transform it into a cozy retreat by evening.

One of the first things I noticed was the owner greeting guests by name. When she welcomed me, she smiled and asked if I was new to the neighborhood, a sign that she knows many of her regulars personally.

That sense of familiarity is what gives Jadan its identity. It feels less like a business and more like a community gathering place.

The seating is simple, with wooden benches, concrete elements and high stools overlooking the street.

While some of the seating can feel a bit firm for a long stay, the relaxed music, greenery and friendly conversations make it easy to lose track of time. There are both indoor and outdoor tables, offering a choice between air-conditioned comfort and enjoying Riyadh’s pleasant weather on cooler days.

Alongside expertly brewed V60 coffee and espresso drinks, the cafe serves healthy breakfast bowls, smoothies, oatmeal dishes, acai bowls and vegan-friendly options, all at affordable prices.

The owner, a Saudi entrepreneur who also works behind the coffee bar, brings a personal touch to every visit, whether she is preparing pour-over coffee or chatting with customers.

The cafe also hosts pottery workshops, reinforcing its role as a neighborhood creative space rather than simply a place to grab coffee.

With prices ranging between SR20 ($5.30) and SR40 per person, Jadan is one of those rare neighborhood cafes where the drinks are good, the food is wholesome and the welcoming atmosphere keeps people coming back.