Dammam water tanker inspection campaign detects 55 violations

DAMMAM: The Saudi Water Authority conducted an inspection and awareness campaign targeting water tankers in Dammam to ensure compliance with regulations and verify safe water transportation practices.

The campaign detected 13 violations involving operators conducting business without the required licenses. These were among 55 violations recorded by the three participating entities, each within its jurisdiction, and documented in accordance with approved procedures.

The campaign covered both potable and non-potable water tankers. The authority verified operators’ regulatory status and compliance with requirements for safe water transportation, public health, and environmental protection to ensure beneficiaries receive safe and reliable services.

The campaign is part of coordinated government efforts to enhance the reliability of water transportation services, improve road safety, and raise operators’ awareness of regulatory requirements.

The authority said that field inspection campaigns would continue and urged water transportation operators to obtain the necessary licenses and comply with approved requirements to protect beneficiaries’ rights, ensure the safe and high-quality transportation of water, and reduce health and environmental risks.