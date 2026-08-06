You are here

  • Home
  • Lithuania says Russia could use Ukrainian drones against Baltic region
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Lithuania says Russia could use Ukrainian drones against Baltic region

Lithuania says Russia could use Ukrainian drones against Baltic region
Lithuanian intelligence officials believe Russia is considering using captured Ukrainian-made drones to stage provocations against the Baltic region, Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said on Thursday. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c4tks

Updated 06 August 2026 15:38
Reuters
Follow

Lithuania says Russia could use Ukrainian drones against Baltic region

Lithuania says Russia could use Ukrainian drones against Baltic region
  • “We ‌are talking about a false ‌flag ⁠operation, using a ⁠false Ukrainian drone,” Kaunas said
  • Poland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are staunch supporters of Kyiv
Updated 06 August 2026 15:38
Reuters
Follow

VILNIUS: Lithuanian intelligence officials believe Russia is considering using captured Ukrainian-made drones to stage provocations against the Baltic region, Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said on Thursday.
Leaders of Poland and the three Baltic states have warned that Russia is considering an attack or sabotage against their countries as a way to shift the focus of the Ukraine war and reduce ‌support for Kyiv.
“We ‌are talking about a false ‌flag ⁠operation, using a ⁠false Ukrainian drone ... One of the goals is for NATO to waver and decrease support to Ukraine. I can assure this will not happen,” Kaunas said.
Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda said in July that intelligence indicated that Russia was planning ⁠attacks on infrastructure, and that security around ‌energy and transport sites ‌was tightened as a precaution.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ‌at the time said these were “scare stories” ‌to justify militarization against Russia.
Poland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which are all members of the NATO military alliance on the border ‌with Russia, are staunch supporters of Kyiv and accuse Moscow of using ⁠escalatory ⁠language to intimidate them.
Military drones flying from Ukraine to attack targets in Russia have already strayed into the airspace of Finland and the Baltics in recent months, which Kyiv says was caused by Russia using electronic defenses that jam or spoof signals.
Russia has suggested the Baltic states are colluding to let Ukraine use their airspace to stage attacks on Russian targets. The Baltic states and Ukraine deny this.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Lithuania Baltic states drones

Related

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic Sea
World

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic Sea

US will stand with European allies in defense of Baltics, US general says
World

US will stand with European allies in defense of Baltics, US general says

Latest updates

Saudi admiral named commander of multinational coalition for key waterways

Saudi admiral named commander of multinational coalition for key waterways

Plane near drone found at German airport was carrying ammunition, media reports say

Plane near drone found at German airport was carrying ammunition, media reports say

Kuwait orders Iranian school shut: education ministry source

Kuwait orders Iranian school shut: education ministry source

Woman charged after four stabbed in central London

Woman charged after four stabbed in central London

SAB launches Qatar Airways Privilege Club co-branded credit card

SAB launches Qatar Airways Privilege Club co-branded credit card

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.