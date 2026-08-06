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Ugandan soccer star dies after assault in capital

Ugandan soccer star dies after assault in capital
Uganda international David ‌Owori, captain of one of the country’s biggest soccer clubs, has died after an assault in the capital Kampala, police said. (X/@TolaSports)
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Updated 06 August 2026 20:47
Reuters
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Ugandan soccer star dies after assault in capital

Ugandan soccer star dies after assault in capital
  • Owori, 28, captain of SC Villa, was critically injured by unidentified assailants in a suburb
  • He was found unconscious by passers-by, who took him to a nearby hospital
Updated 06 August 2026 20:47
Reuters
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KAMPALA: Uganda international David ‌Owori, captain of one of the country’s biggest soccer clubs, has died after an assault in the capital Kampala, police said.
Owori, 28, captain of SC Villa, was critically injured by unidentified assailants in a suburb of Kampala on Tuesday, police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said.
He was found unconscious by passers-by, who took him to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to ‌another hospital ‌where he was later pronounced dead, ‌Kawala ⁠said.
“David was not ⁠just a footballer. He was both a leader and an inspiration to a generation. As Captain of SC Villa, he led with courage, humility and passion. In the Uganda Cranes jersey, he carried the hopes of a ⁠nation,” the Federation of Uganda Football ‌Associations said in a ‌statement.
Crime is rampant in the capital of the ‌East African country and many Ugandans expressed outrage ‌at his death on X. They also condemned what some said was the inability of the authorities to tackle crime.
Owori’s death follows that of another ‌popular sports personality in June.
Rugby player Sydney Gongodyo died after he was ⁠assaulted ⁠by a mob in Kampala after he was apparently mistaken for a thief, according to police.
“Sadly, Ugandan sport has been hit with many such tragedies lately, and we hope for justice and a lasting solution,” the state-run National Council of Sports Uganda said.
Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa asked authorities to address the wider security challenges in the country, according to a statement on parliament’s website.

Topics: Uganda David ‌Owori

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