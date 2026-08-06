Bomb blast on Damascus minibus kills 2, injures 13

LONDON: At least two people were killed and more than 13 wounded when a bomb exploded on a public minibus in Damascus on Thursday, the Syrian Arab Republic’s Health Ministry said.

The blast happened as the vehicle was passing through the Al-Rawda neighborhood of Jaramana, Syrian state television reported, citing an unnamed security official.

Security teams have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack and the nature of the explosive device.

No arrests have been reported and no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Jaramana, which is home to a large Druze community, has been on edge since 10 people were killed there in sectarian clashes in April last year.

The bombing was the third such attack in Syria in just over a month, underscoring the security challenges facing the government of interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who came to power in December 2024 after leading an offensive that toppled longtime ruler Bashar Assad.

At least 18 people were injured in two separate explosions in Damascus last month during French President Emmanuel Macron’s landmark visit to the city.