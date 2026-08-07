You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Energy Ministry and Syrian Electricity Co. ink solar energy projects deals 

Saudi Energy Ministry and Syrian Electricity Co. ink solar energy projects deals 

Saudi Energy Ministry and Syrian Electricity Co. ink solar energy projects deals 
The signing of these agreements reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s approach to strengthening bilateral cooperation and deepening economic and fraternal partnership with the Syrian Arab Republic. SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/8cgte

Updated 07 August 2026 10:16
SPA
Follow

Saudi Energy Ministry and Syrian Electricity Co. ink solar energy projects deals 

Saudi Energy Ministry and Syrian Electricity Co. ink solar energy projects deals 
Updated 07 August 2026 10:16
SPA
Follow

DAMASCUS: Under the supervision of the Saudi Ministry of Energy, three Power Purchase Agreements were signed in the Syrian capital, Damascus, between Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Ahmed Al-Harfi Co. and the Syrian Electricity Co.

Two technical cooperation agreements were also signed between Mohammed Ahmed Al-Harfi Co. and each of Saudi Electricity Project Development Co. and Germany’s Siemens Energy.

The agreements form part of Al-Harfi Co.’s development of three solar energy projects in the Widyan Al-Rabie area of Rif Dimashq.

The projects are key renewable energy projects in the Syrian Arab Republic, with a combined capacity of 760 megawatts, supported by battery energy storage systems with a total storage capacity of 1,077 MWh.

The Power Purchase Agreements have terms ranging from 20 to 25 years and provide electricity at competitive tariffs starting at $0.03 per kilowatt-hour.

The first technical cooperation agreement, signed between Mohammed Ahmed Al-Harfi Co. and Saudi Electricity Project Development Co., covers the provision of specialized engineering and advisory services to support the management and implementation of Al-Harfi Co.’s projects.

The second agreement, signed with Siemens Energy, covers technical cooperation and the transfer of technical expertise in the fields of main substations, power generation, and energy storage systems.

Together, the two agreements aim to ensure that the projects are implemented in accordance with the highest technical standards.

The two agreements also contribute to strengthening integration and cooperation among all parties and with the Syrian side.

Earlier this year, in February, Saudi Electricity Project Development Co. signed a framework agreement with the Syrian side to provide technical and engineering services for energy projects.

Siemens Energy also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Syrian Ministry of Energy to build a control and operation system for Syria’s electricity grid.

The signing of these agreements reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s approach to strengthening bilateral cooperation and deepening economic and fraternal partnership with the Syrian Arab Republic through supporting energy infrastructure projects and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals in Syria.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Energy Syria Syrian Electricity Co

Related

Syria self-sufficient in wheat for first time since before war: official
Middle East

Syria self-sufficient in wheat for first time since before war: official

Special Saudi utility giant ACWA signs deal for 500 MW solar project in Philippines
World

Saudi utility giant ACWA signs deal for 500 MW solar project in Philippines

Latest updates

Niemann takes 2-shot lead, Torque top team standings at LIV Golf New York

Niemann takes 2-shot lead, Torque top team standings at LIV Golf New York

Saudi actor Meshal Alsunaid is serious about being ‘the silliest guy in the room’ 

Saudi actor Meshal Alsunaid is serious about being ‘the silliest guy in the room’ 

3 golds for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi

3 golds for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi

New artwork by late Saudi artist Abdulsattar Al-Mussa surfaces

New artwork by late Saudi artist Abdulsattar Al-Mussa surfaces

REVIEW: ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ season two gets grittier, darker, and even better

REVIEW: ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ season two gets grittier, darker, and even better

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.