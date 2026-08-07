Saudi Energy Ministry and Syrian Electricity Co. ink solar energy projects deals 

DAMASCUS: Under the supervision of the Saudi Ministry of Energy, three Power Purchase Agreements were signed in the Syrian capital, Damascus, between Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Ahmed Al-Harfi Co. and the Syrian Electricity Co.

Two technical cooperation agreements were also signed between Mohammed Ahmed Al-Harfi Co. and each of Saudi Electricity Project Development Co. and Germany’s Siemens Energy.

The agreements form part of Al-Harfi Co.’s development of three solar energy projects in the Widyan Al-Rabie area of Rif Dimashq.

The projects are key renewable energy projects in the Syrian Arab Republic, with a combined capacity of 760 megawatts, supported by battery energy storage systems with a total storage capacity of 1,077 MWh.

The Power Purchase Agreements have terms ranging from 20 to 25 years and provide electricity at competitive tariffs starting at $0.03 per kilowatt-hour.

The first technical cooperation agreement, signed between Mohammed Ahmed Al-Harfi Co. and Saudi Electricity Project Development Co., covers the provision of specialized engineering and advisory services to support the management and implementation of Al-Harfi Co.’s projects.

The second agreement, signed with Siemens Energy, covers technical cooperation and the transfer of technical expertise in the fields of main substations, power generation, and energy storage systems.

Together, the two agreements aim to ensure that the projects are implemented in accordance with the highest technical standards.

The two agreements also contribute to strengthening integration and cooperation among all parties and with the Syrian side.

Earlier this year, in February, Saudi Electricity Project Development Co. signed a framework agreement with the Syrian side to provide technical and engineering services for energy projects.

Siemens Energy also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Syrian Ministry of Energy to build a control and operation system for Syria’s electricity grid.

The signing of these agreements reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s approach to strengthening bilateral cooperation and deepening economic and fraternal partnership with the Syrian Arab Republic through supporting energy infrastructure projects and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals in Syria.