Red Sea Museum announces STEM summer camp to inspire new generation

RIYADH: The Red Sea Museum has announced the launch of its summer camp, the Red Sea Lab, a program specializing in science, technology, engineering and mathematics for children aged 10 to 14, aiming to inspire a new generation of scientists and innovators.

Taking place from Aug. 25 to 29 at the Red Sea Museum in Historic Jeddah, the camp will transform the museum into an interactive laboratory where participants can explore the Red Sea from a scientific perspective, learning about its geological formation, biodiversity, marine heritage and environmental challenges through a series of workshops and scientific experiments.

The camp combines practical learning across the STEM disciplines to develop scientific curiosity, strengthen critical thinking and teamwork, and encourage innovation and problem-solving.

Participants will take on the role of young researchers and engineers as they conduct experiments, design prototypes, use coding and robotics, and develop solutions to environmental challenges related to the Red Sea.

Commenting on the program, Eman Zidan, director of the Red Sea Museum, said: “The Red Sea represents an exceptional natural ecosystem and an intrinsic part of our history and cultural heritage. The Red Sea Lab helps raise awareness among younger generations on environmental challenges, including climate change, marine pollution, protecting coral reefs, preserving ecological balance and safeguarding the marine environment.

“It reflects our vision to enable participants to explore the role of science and innovation in building a more sustainable future. The Red Sea Lab gives children an opportunity to discover this heritage in a practical way that brings together science, culture and innovation, strengthening their connection to the Red Sea. The camp also embodies our vision for the museum to be a vibrant space for learning, discovery and knowledge exchange.”

Each day at the Red Sea Lab will introduce a different area of scientific investigation, allowing participants to apply what they learn through experiments, collaborative projects and technology-led activities.

On the first day, participants will explore the Red Sea as an open natural laboratory, learning how it was formed geologically and examining its major natural environments and biodiversity.

The second day will focus on coral reefs, marine biology and adaptation.

On the third day, participants will examine ocean chemistry, pollution and climate change by conducting water-quality tests measuring salinity, pH level, temperature and pollution indicators.

The fourth day will focus on modern technologies, mapping and underwater exploration.

The camp will conclude with a Conservation Lab and the Red Sea Science Challenge.

Drawing on what they have learned throughout the week, participants will work in teams to develop science-based projects.

Projects could include a coral reef awareness campaign, water-quality awareness tool, marine species map, submerged marine heritage model, pollution monitoring concept or another innovative solution that contributes to marine conservation.

Throughout the camp, participants benefit from the museum’s facilities, including exhibition halls, learning spaces, and the outdoor area, in an experience that connects scientific research with the cultural and natural heritage of the Red Sea, under the supervision of leading experts in science education, marine science, engineering, and creative learning.

The Red Sea Museum is strengthening its cultural outreach this summer through a diverse program of workshops, panel discussions, and interactive activities inspired by the history and heritage of the Red Sea and its geological formation, biodiversity, and environmental challenges.

Last month, the program highlighted the Red Sea as a crossroads of cultural exchange and dialogue by showcasing stories of maritime trade, collective memory, and social traditions.