You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani charity Edhi Foundation says over $23,000 stolen in Karachi armed robbery

Pakistani charity Edhi Foundation says over $23,000 stolen in Karachi armed robbery

Pakistani charity Edhi Foundation says over $23,000 stolen in Karachi armed robbery
An undated photograph shows ambulances parked outside the Edhi Foundation office in Karachi, Pakistan. (Edhi/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/67fdt

Updated 07 August 2026 20:19
Follow

Pakistani charity Edhi Foundation says over $23,000 stolen in Karachi armed robbery

Pakistani charity Edhi Foundation says over $23,000 stolen in Karachi armed robbery
  • Edhi Foundation member says four armed men looted its center in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area
  • Says funds were salary meant for volunteers, robbers knew exact details about where money was kept
Updated 07 August 2026 20:19
NAIMAT KHAN
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Prominent Pakistani charity Edhi Foundation said on Friday that armed men looted Rs6.5 million [$23,200] from its center in Karachi, saying the amount stolen were salaries meant for the organization’s volunteers. 

Saad Edhi, a member of the charity and grandson of the late Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi who founded the organization, said the robbery took place at the Edhi Foundation’s center in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area. 

He said Edhi Foundation members had arrived at the center with cash they had withdrawn from a bank to pay to the organization’s volunteers. Edhi said four armed men came at the center shortly afterwards and robbed the place. 

“The men came and they knew exactly who had the money, where it was kept, and what the situation was,” Edhi told Arab News over the phone. 

“They had precise information. The Edhi Sohrab Goth center is a very large facility, and they knew exactly where they had to go,” he added. 

In a CCTV footage shared by the Edhi Foundation, three men with cloths wrapped around their faces and guns in their hands can be seen walking inside the center. 

Edhi Foundation runs one of the world’s largest volunteer ambulance networks and provides health care, shelter, orphan care and disaster relief services across Pakistan.

The organization has long played a critical role in emergency response, often operating as a frontline provider during crises and filling gaps in public services.

Topics: Edhi Foundation Karachi

Latest updates

Lebanon, Israel agree shortlist of countries that could send troops to verify Hezbollah disarmament

Lebanon, Israel agree shortlist of countries that could send troops to verify Hezbollah disarmament

ADNOC: Iran war attacks on vessels significantly impacting operations

ADNOC: Iran war attacks on vessels significantly impacting operations

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball heads to US auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball heads to US auction

A ‘harsh’ first ruling in Morocco after Ceuta surge with 7 taxi drivers jailed, union says

A ‘harsh’ first ruling in Morocco after Ceuta surge with 7 taxi drivers jailed, union says

US judge allows deportation protections to end for South Sudanese

US judge allows deportation protections to end for South Sudanese

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.