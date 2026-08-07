Pakistani charity Edhi Foundation says over $23,000 stolen in Karachi armed robbery

ISLAMABAD: Prominent Pakistani charity Edhi Foundation said on Friday that armed men looted Rs6.5 million [$23,200] from its center in Karachi, saying the amount stolen were salaries meant for the organization’s volunteers.

Saad Edhi, a member of the charity and grandson of the late Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi who founded the organization, said the robbery took place at the Edhi Foundation’s center in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area.

He said Edhi Foundation members had arrived at the center with cash they had withdrawn from a bank to pay to the organization’s volunteers. Edhi said four armed men came at the center shortly afterwards and robbed the place.

“The men came and they knew exactly who had the money, where it was kept, and what the situation was,” Edhi told Arab News over the phone.

“They had precise information. The Edhi Sohrab Goth center is a very large facility, and they knew exactly where they had to go,” he added.

In a CCTV footage shared by the Edhi Foundation, three men with cloths wrapped around their faces and guns in their hands can be seen walking inside the center.

Edhi Foundation runs one of the world’s largest volunteer ambulance networks and provides health care, shelter, orphan care and disaster relief services across Pakistan.

The organization has long played a critical role in emergency response, often operating as a frontline provider during crises and filling gaps in public services.