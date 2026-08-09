Saudia tops global airline punctuality rankings for third consecutive time

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, Saudia, has achieved a new milestone by ranking first among global airlines for on-time arrivals in July, according to Cirium's monthly report.

The airline recorded an on-time performance rate of 87.24 percent across 16,406 flights during the month, according to the international aviation analytics platform.

Punctuality maintained during peak travel season

This accomplishment is particularly significant as it was achieved during the busy summer holiday season, reflecting Saudia’s ability to maintain the highest levels of operational efficiency and reliability despite the challenges of peak travel periods.

The achievement builds on an integrated operational approach that relies on the expertise of national talent, coordination across Saudia Group companies, close collaboration with aviation partners and government agencies at airports, and the use of advanced digital systems and AI-powered solutions to manage operations and support decision-making.

These efforts have contributed to smoother flight operations and enhanced overall performance.

Saudia Group Director General Ibrahim Al-Omar stated that maintaining operational leadership requires comprehensive institutional work and ongoing investment in national talent and modern technologies.

He noted that this accomplishment reflects the maturity of the group’s operational system and its ability to deliver world-class performance, even during the most demanding and complex periods.

He added: “We aim to make operational punctuality a consistent standard in our guests’ travel experience, not just a temporary achievement. This aligns with our role in supporting the objectives of the national aviation strategy by providing efficient and sustainable travel experiences. Our focus will remain on sustaining high performance and embedding a culture of operational excellence at every stage.”

This marks the third consecutive time Saudia has led the global airline punctuality rankings in 2026, despite several exceptional operational seasons with high air traffic, including Hajj and summer. The achievement underscores Saudia’s ability to consistently deliver world-class performance and strengthen its position as one of the world’s most reliable airlines.

Saudia also leads in passenger complaint performance

Last month, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, or GACA, issued an index ranking national air carriers and airports by complaint performance, based on the number of complaints passengers filed with the authority in June.

GACA said passenger complaints against air carriers totaled 1,965. Saudia had the fewest complaints among airlines, at 39 complaints per 100,000 passengers, with an on-time complaint resolution rate of 89 percent.