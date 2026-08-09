Niemann, Varner III and Westwood share LIV Golf New York going into last day

BEDMINSTER: Joaquin Niemann’s dominant week hit its first speed bump, but he remains well positioned to secure his second LIV Golf title of the season.

The LIV Golf New York 2026 36-hole leader opened Saturday with a double bogey on the par-4 first, the first blemish on his card all week, but he battled back throughout the day en route to a 1-under 70. He heads into the final round at 14-under, maintaining the outright lead at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Niemann admitted the start stung but said he was able to reset quickly. “Obviously not the best tee shot coming out to start the round, but it was kind of good to just be back into that moment,” Niemann said. “It was a little bit frustrating. I think I was able to handle it pretty good.”

A weather delay didn’t make things easier either. “It was definitely more tricky. Coming out of a little rain delay, a 40-minute delay, made a good birdie there, but pretty tricky tee shot after that one,” he said. Asked how he manages the nerves of leading into a final round, Niemann kept it simple: “Just be grateful. I feel like if I just remember the good things that I have around me and the people around me, it’s just easy to go back to sleep. I have a good life.”

Harold Varner III made sure Niemann felt the heat, catching fire down the stretch for a 6-under 65 that pulled him within two shots at 12-under. It’s the continuation of a hot run for Varner, who has quietly been one of the most consistent players in the field all week. “I’ve been playing well the last couple few tournaments and I’ve been working hard, and I feel like things are just going my way, and you want to just keep it stacking and attacking, and I feel like I’m doing that as well,” Varner said.

Lee Westwood stayed within striking distance as well, backing up his Friday 65 with a 2-under 69 to sit third at 10-under. The former world No. 1 is looking to become the oldest player to win on any major professional golf tour at 53 years old.

“I’m just pleased to be in good enough shape, my game still be at an elite level where I can compete with these guys that are some of the best in the world,” Westwood said.

Tom McKibbin rounded out the top four at 7-under after a 1-under 70, while Sergio Garcia cooled off slightly with a 1-over 72 to sit fifth at 6-under.

Byeong Hun An, Thomas Pieters and Richard Bland are tied for sixth at 5-under, with Bland’s third-round 71 following up his blistering 64 on Friday. Scott Vincent sits alone in ninth at 4-under, and a trio of Lucas Herbert, Paul Casey and Younghan Song are tied for 10th at 3-under.

On the team side, Torque GC held onto the top spot at 1-under despite a tougher day on Saturday, with Sebastian Munoz (76) and Carlos Ortiz (76) both stumbling behind Niemann’s 70.

Legion XIII moved into second at 1-over, powered by Caleb Surratt’s 68 and McKibbin’s continued strong week. Tyrrell Hatton also chipped in with a 69, while captain Jon Rahm shot a 2-over 73.

Westwood’s Majesticks GC sit third at 5-over, with Westwood’s individual 69 keeping the English team in the mix.