Joaquin Niemann wins on LIV Golf for 9th time and Jon Rahm claims another season title

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey: Joaquin Niemann closed with a 2-under 69 Sunday for a three-shot victory in LIV Golf New York, extending his record with his ninth career victory in the last three years.

Jon Rahm shot 76 and tied for 41st, but that still was enough to clinch the season points title for the third straight time since the two-time major champion joined LIV Golf.

Niemann, who won earlier this year in South Korea, went wire-to-wire at Trump International. He finished at 16-under 268. Harold Varner III caught Niemann until the Chilean pulled away late with a birdie on the 13th and an eagle on the par-5 15th. Varner shot 70 to finish second.

“I feel like the more they push me, the better golfer I’m going to become from every experience than I experience,” Niemann said. “To be able to hit the shots that I did and make the putts that I did coming down the stretch, I put credit on myself.”

Bryson DeChambeau shot 71 and tied for 38th, 23 shots out of the lead. He cannot catch Rahm with one tournament remaining.

“It’s been a great year,” Rahm said. “Again, a little sour taste in my mouth because of how badly I played this week. But it’s been something to be proud of.”

It capped a week in which LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said it has signed a term sheet with a lead investor that will allow the league to go forward without Saudi Arabia funding. O’Neil did not identify the investor or the size of the investment.

LIV Golf next plays in Indiana in two weeks.