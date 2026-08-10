Niemann earns wire-to-wire victory at LIV Golf New York

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY: Joaquin Niemann added to his record number of tournament wins and Jon Rahm clinched another season-long Individual Championship on Sunday at LIV Golf New York 2026.

Rahm secured his third consecutive season title while Crushers GC claimed the team honor. Niemann fought off Harold Varner III to win his ninth individual LIV Golf title, extending his all-time record, and recording his second win of the season.

Crushers GC’s win in Bedminster was also their 11th regular-season team title in LIV Golf, extending their own all-time record as the winningest side in league history.

Their success has been built on a core roster that has remained together since 2022 under captain Bryson DeChambeau.

Paul Casey led the way for the team on Sunday with a three-under 68, backed by steady rounds from Anirban Lahiri and Charles Howell III as DeChambeau’s group held off both Legion XIII and Torque GC down the stretch.

Legion XIII and Torque GC finished tied for second on the team leaderboard, both two shots back of the Crushers.

Rahm’s championship-clinching week came despite a poor final round of five-over 76, with Caleb Surratt (71) and Tom McKibbin (72) doing the heavy lifting for Legion XIII.

Torque GC’s push was fueled once again by Niemann, whose closing two-under 69 sealed his win by three shots and pushed him to 16-under for the week, three shots clear of Varner III.

Niemann said the pressure of the final round only sharpened his game. “That’s when I love it,” he said.

“I feel like we like to be in our kind of comfort place, and I feel like the more they push me, the better golfer I’m going to become from every experience that I experience.”

He added: “I was just hoping to be this way, be as exciting as it was, and then to be able to hit the shots that I did and make the putts that I did coming down the stretch.”

For Rahm, the third straight title came despite a rough week individually, where he finished T41. The Legion XIII captain was candid about his difficult stretch over the past two LIV Golf events.

“Yeah, the last two weeks haven’t been the best, have they,” Rahm said.

“I would say proud of earlier in the season. I think to start off as well as I did with a few second places and not getting the win and then going to Hong Kong and getting it done when I needed to, having a lead and then basically losing it and birdieing four in a row in the last few holes was probably the most proud moment.”

He added: “It’s been great. It’s been a great year. Again, a little sour taste in my mouth because of how badly I played this week. But it’s been something to be proud of.

“After last year and not getting the win, having possibly a question mark over the season-long race, to win twice and do it effectively and win it again definitely feels good.”

Varner III could not quite close the gap despite another strong round, a one-under 70 that left him solo second at 13-under. Lee Westwood and Scott Vincent tied for third at nine-under, with Westwood one-over 72 and Vincent closing with a five-under 66, the low round among the group.

Byeong Hun An finished fifth at seven-under, while Thomas Pieters, Tom McKibbin and Paul Casey tied for sixth at six-under.

Younghan Song and Branden Grace shared ninth at four-under, and Laurie Canter, Sergio Garcia and Richard T. Lee tied for 11th at three-under. Danny Lee rounded out the top 15 at two-under, with Caleb Surratt and Peter Uihlein finishing at even par.