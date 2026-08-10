Saudi Arabia steps up Arabian leopard conservation with new research grants

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is advancing efforts to protect the Arabian leopard, a critically endangered species with fewer than 50 adults remaining in the Kingdom, as conservation programs work to restore the species in the wild.

Opening applications for this year, the Arabian Leopard Fund is a small-grants program that provides financial support for research and initiatives aimed at conserving the species and its natural habitat.

The efforts are part of the Kingdom’s drive to protect biodiversity and restore ecosystems under its environmental agenda through the Saudi Green Initiative. The initiative, under Vision 2030, aims to protect 30 percent of the Kingdom’s land and sea by 2030, with $25 million dedicated to Arabian leopard conservation.

According to the Royal Commission for AlUla, the global adult population of Arabian leopards is generally estimated at fewer than 250, with fewer than 50 adults estimated to remain in the Kingdom.

Active conservation efforts in the Kingdom include habitat restoration, captive breeding and the recovery of natural prey populations, all of which support efforts to reintroduce the species into areas such as AlUla.

The fund’s grant programs will support these efforts by providing opportunities for researchers, academic institutions, organizations, specialists, experts, and undergraduate and graduate students.

Applicants can submit proposals in areas including scientific research and environmental monitoring, wildlife and natural habitat conservation, veterinary medicine, and ecology.

Eligible projects may receive funding for one year, with financial support of up to about SR19,000 ($5,073) for initiatives and SR94,000 for research projects.

The program will be implemented through two rounds in 2026. Applications for the current round will remain open until Oct. 1, followed by an independent technical review to assess proposals based on eligibility, feasibility and expected impact before the selected projects are announced.