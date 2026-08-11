Al-Ittihad book place in AFC Champions League with comfortable win in Abu Dhabi

RIYADH: Al-Ittihad ensured their return to the continental stage with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Al-Jazira in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday that secured their place in the 16-team West Region division of the AFC Champions League Elite.

A first-half brace from Steven Bergwijn gave the Tigers a comfortable cushion heading into the interval, after which Houssem Aouar and Marwan Al-Sahafi added two more.

The hashtag #IttihadDeservesBetter had been trending on social media in the 24 hours prior to the preliminary-round game. Despite the club completing the signing of Dion Lopy from Almeria last week, many fans felt the transfer activity this summer had been somewhat underwhelming.

The performance on the pitch might suggest otherwise, as Al-Ittihad looked impressive in their first outing under new head coach Jens Wissing. Still, the question remains: just how good will they be over the distance this season?

Scoring four goals against Emirati opposition is always a good sign on the continental stage, but it has to be said that this particular Emirati side, now under the management of Cosmin Olaroiu, never posed a serious threat. Al-Ittihad were simply sharper, smoother and tactically superior.

That superiority came almost exclusively from the wings. In the 12th minute, Moussa Diaby drove toward Al-Jazira’s defense and delivered a cross into the box. Willyan Rocha’s clearance fell to the lurking Bergwijn, who blasted the ball past goalkeeper Ali Khaseif for the opener.

A similar move in the 38th minute, this time on the counter, resulted in the second goal. Farhah Al-Shamrani won possession deep in his own half and released Diaby in transition, who drove at the defense and found his Dutch compatriot, who applied a calm finish.

In the second half it was Al-Ittihad’s left flank that did the damage. Recent signing Faris Abdi whipped a cross toward Jan-Carlo Simic, who found Aouar waiting at the far post to tap home in the 54th minute.

Al-Sahafi completed the rout in the 69th minute, after Youssef En-Nesyri pounced on a loose ball and drove forward before sending in a low cross.

Al-Jazira managed to pull one back in the 81st minute when Simon Banza converted a cross from Richard Akonnor but it was too little, too late.

Al-Ittihad are joined in the West Region league by Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan, who defeated Al-Hussein of Jordan 3-0 in the other preliminary-round game, thanks to two goals from Dostonbek Khamdamov and one from Bashar Resan.

They now line up alongside Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah from Saudi Arabia, Al-Ain, Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Wasl from the UAE, Al-Sadd, Al-Gharafa and Al-Shamal from Qatar, Neftchi and Pakhtakor from Uzbekistan, and Esteghlal and Tractor from Iran.

In the East Regions preliminary round, Gamba Osaka of Japan claimed a 1-0 extra-time away victory over Gangwon of South Korea, and Cong An Ha Noi of Vietnam defeated Adelaide United 2-0 in Australia to secure their first appearance in the League stage of the competition.